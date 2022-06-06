ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Four80East plays Suite Jazz Series Thursday night-one night only

By Jazz 91.9 WCLK
wclk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport for Jazz 91.9 WCLK comes from The Suite Food Lounge, 375 Luckie Street Downtown. The Suite Jazz Series presents Four80East live, for one night only this Thursday, June 9. Four80East is a Toronto-based electro-jazz duo that’s all about the groove....

www.wclk.com

Comments / 0

nypressnews.com

Casting Extras For Starz Show “BMF” In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 25: General view of atmosphere at BMF Series Party Hosted by 50cent on September 25, 2021 in ATLANTA, GAorgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) The show “BMF” – which stands for Black Mafia Family – is now filming new episodes in the Atlanta area and currently has a casting call out for Atlanta locals would you like to work as paid extras on the set of BMF.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

A milkshake favorite is coming back to Chick-fil-A for the summer

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A says the return of a favorite summer treat is just around the corner. The company will be bringing back the peach milkshake starting on June 13, it said in a release on Thursday. The Atlanta-based chain describes the peach milkshake as "known for its classic summertime...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 fun things to do in Atlanta this weekend

Whether you’re planning a big night out with friends or just want to get out of the house, there’s plenty to do in Atlanta this weekend. From a sneaker convention to a beer fest, take a look at all the fun things to do in town over the next few days.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best bottomless brunch deals in Atlanta

What’s brunch without Mimosas? On the weekends, every hour is happy hour. Say bottoms up and get your booze fix at some of the best bottomless brunch deals in Atlanta. For $55 you can get bottomless brunch and one hour of complimentary house mimosas on Sundays. Garden Parc offers a wide variety of Cajun food and guests can enjoy live music along with your meal. Bottomless brunch begins at 11 a.m. and lasts until 3:15 p.m. Book your spot online.
ATLANTA, GA
#Jazz Radio#Contemporary Jazz#Four80east#Musicians#The Suite Food Lounge#Cinco Cinco Seis#Jazzbeat Promotions
Ash Jurberg

The actress giving millions of dollars to the Atlanta community

In the late 80s and early '90s, Jami Gertz was one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. She starred in movies such as Sixteen Candles, The Lost Boys, and Less than Zero. But now, she may be better known for charitable donations. Together with her husband, Antony Ressler, Jami has donated millions to organizations in Atlanta and across the United States.
ATLANTA, TX
Lifewnikk

Rays on the River Restaurant Atlanta, GA Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and in search of fresh, high quality seafood it would be a great idea to try out this restaurant. There are a lot of seafood lovers out there and with that the demand for seafood continues to increase. Though there are a lot of seafood restaurants in the Atlanta area, there aren’t as many restaurants that offer fresh seafood with a variety of options. Being so into reviews, when my father originally told me about this restaurant my first reaction was to take a look at the google reviews and when I did I noticed that Rays on the River had a 4.6 star rating that included over 6K reviews. These customers raved about how exceptional the view of the restaurant was and how delicious the food has been. When I arrived to the restaurant I also noticed the beautiful view of the river that surrounded it. Not only that but the wait staff had been extremely friendly and seated us in a timely matter. The dish that I ordered consisted of well seasoned scallops, fresh fish, lobster tail, with fresh broccoli on the side and boy was I impressed by the taste of everything and how well they presented the dish. Some other popular dishes that the server spoke of included Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, Sunday Brunch, Calamari, and for dessert, Key Lime Pie. Overall, visiting Rays on the River was an amazing experience and changed my love for seafood for forever.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Best bets for seafood in Atlanta

There’s no doubt that Atlanta is absolutely fabulous. The only thing missing is a beach. Although we can’t dip our toes in the sand and smell the salty air, we’re not deprived of incredibly fresh seafood. Getting fish from the ocean to a restaurant plate in under...
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
fox5atlanta.com

5 people hospitalized when tree falls on SW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Five people were rushed to the hospital after a tree crashed through their Southwest Atlanta home. The family was getting ready for dinner when out of nowhere the giant tree slammed into the kitchen in the back of the house on the 2700 block of Grand Avenue. "They...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Vigil for murdered rapper Trouble set for tonight

ATLANTA — A candlelight vigil is being held Thursday for a popular slain rapper from Atlanta. Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, and also goes by Skoob, was shot and killed at a Conyers apartment complex early Sunday morning. It is being held at 6:45 p.m. at...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX2now.com

St. Louis rapper’s mother killed in Atlanta

The mother of St. Louis rapper and producer Metro Boomin died in an apparent murder-suicide. TMZ reports Leslie Joanne Wayne was killed by her husband Friday night near Atlanta. The suspect then reportedly took his own life.
Atlanta Daily World

Dr. Rashad Richey To Be Inducted Into 2022 National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame

Dr. Rashad Richey To Be Inducted Into 2022 National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame. The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. announced today it will induct award-winning television and radio personality Dr. Rashad Richey into their 2022 Hall of Fame. The organization selected Dr. Richey for his exceptional achievements in the field of community service.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

High inflation leaves Atlanta family with only $50 a month to live

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the price at the pump goes up, there’s no doubt that consumer confidence goes down. Most in metro Atlanta are now paying anywhere from $4.19 to $4.69 a gallon. “It’s rough, it’s rough. I’m fortunate, but I can’t imagine what it’s like for people...
ATLANTA, GA

