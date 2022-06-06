ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Teen intentionally set fire at EHT Walmart, police say

By Lynda Cohen
 2 days ago
A 13-year-old is charged with setting a fire that evacuated the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township last week.

Police were called to the store on the Black Horse Pike just after 7 p.m. Friday, after it was evacuated.

An investigation found the teen intentionally set the blaze in the Sport Goods department, Detective Sgt. John Heim said.

There was property damage but no one was injured.

The teen, whose name was not released due to his age, is charged with aggravated arson, causing widespread damage and criminal mischief.

The investigation was led by Detective Robert Harte.

Anyone with additional information is asked to email CID@ehtpd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

Suzy Q
1d ago

hmmm setting fires,probably been setting fires all his life, killing animals and many other things,hey but let's keep ignoring mental illness especially in our young people, and no dr. really helping this boy....thats our country today saying there's mental health specialists all over willing to help.NOT they have wait lists months away from help people need now.Call suicide holiness and your put on hold for 45 minutes.Fact...happened to a freind, he killed himself two days later.This goverment has created mental illness especially the last two and half years,racial divide,political divide, and so many other issues.And this boy lost in it all.😔

