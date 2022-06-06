Teen intentionally set fire at EHT Walmart, police say

A 13-year-old is charged with setting a fire that evacuated the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township last week.

Police were called to the store on the Black Horse Pike just after 7 p.m. Friday, after it was evacuated.

An investigation found the teen intentionally set the blaze in the Sport Goods department, Detective Sgt. John Heim said.

There was property damage but no one was injured.

The teen, whose name was not released due to his age, is charged with aggravated arson, causing widespread damage and criminal mischief.

The investigation was led by Detective Robert Harte.

Anyone with additional information is asked to email CID@ehtpd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.