JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have made two arrests in connection with a 2020 fatal shooting. Johnny Clark was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant, police said. Clark was taken to the robbery/homicide division, where he was questioned. Clark was read his rights and admitted on a video-recorded statement to shooting Ryan Allen on the early morning of Nov. 26, 2020, on Southbrook Drive, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO