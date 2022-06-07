ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lee Carsley throws down gauntlet to England U21 players to reach Qatar World Cup

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15El1a_0g2NrlzB00

England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley has thrown down the gauntlet to his Young Lions to reach the World Cup.

The head coach believes there is the chance to gatecrash Gareth Southgate’s squad for Qatar, with the tournament less than six months away.

The youngsters have a chance to impress in their final Euro 2023 qualifiers this month, starting against Albania in Chesterfield on Tuesday.

Emile Smith Rowe , Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher were promoted to the seniors last season and Carsley knows it is not impossible for others to make a late fight for the squad.

He said: “Definitely not. I think it’s down to them. Gareth has shown in the past if you are playing well for your club, scoring goals, assisting goals or stopping (them), you’re going to get a chance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEC4Z_0g2NrlzB00

“They won’t do themselves any harm in this window because Gareth and Steve (Holland) and the rest of the staff watch our games. It’s important they take care of their club form as well so they have a good pre-season and start off in a position where they can be selectable.

“It’s difficult to select players who aren’t playing week in, week out for their (club) first team for our seniors. Some of these (Under-21s) have got the ability to do that so to say the ball is in their court is the obvious thing.”

One is Liverpool’s Curtis Jones who was instrumental in Friday’s 2-1 win in the Czech Republic which took England top of Group G.

Carsley will demand more of the midfielder ahead of the visit of Albania, trip to Kosovo and next week’s game in Huddersfield with Slovenia.

He said: “I expect more from him because I’ve been really lucky in the past to work with some talented players. The players that are almost your middle of the road ones, when they do well, you’re like ‘that was brilliant, well done’.

“But the really talented ones, when they do well you actually want them to do better. You push them more than the players that are striving to get there.

“So it’s important he doesn’t play within himself. He’s got to be the best player every day, every game, if you are going to see what I’m seeing.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s James McAtee has been handed his first England Under-21 call.

McAtee made six substitute appearances for City last season and scored 18 goals in 23 under-23 games in Premier League 2.

He is yet to make his full City debut but has already played for England Under-18s and Under-20s.

“We really rate him highly,” Carsley said. “He can play anywhere; seven, 11, 10, nine, eight. He’s a good footballer.

“I was lucky to see him at City when I was there with the younger age groups. He’s one we’ve kept an eye on constantly.

“He trained this morning (Monday). We have to be realistic, he needs three or four days. I don’t want to put him in a position to get injured.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

England is failing to capitalise on its onshore wind potential

With the UK having the largest wind energy resource in Europe and more than three-quarters of voters wanting more onshore windfarms, it is surprising that there remains a virtual ban on their construction in England. Footnote 54 to the National Planning Policy Framework updated in 2018 made it possible for any small group of “local community” objectors to kill off an onshore windfarm project even if the majority want it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Is Germany vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

England and Germany renew their rivalry on Tuesday, with the match in Munich the second Nations League encounter of this year’s group stage for both.Gareth Southgate’s team lost to Hungary in their opener, while Germany were held to a draw by Italy as Hansi Flick’s side made it 10 unbeaten since their Euro 2020 exit.FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up, team news and all the action as Germany host EnglandThat last defeat came at the hands of England, as it happens, giving Die Mannschaft plenty of reason to want to find the route to victory this time around.The likes of Jarrod Bowen...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Marc Guehi
Person
Lee Carsley
Person
Emile Smith Rowe
Person
Conor Gallagher
The Independent

Germany vs England: Five things we learned as Harry Kane penalty earns Nations League point

In-game management and substitutions deserve creditThis was far from a perfect England performance. At one point, it appeared as though they would lose consecutive games for the first time in almost four years and fail to score back-to-back for the first time in five. Germany will be disappointed not to have made more of their dominance. Credit to Gareth Southgate, though, as his substitutions spurred a late rally that ultimately brought a late equaliser from the penalty spot through Harry Kane.Southgate’s in-game management has been arguably the most scrutinised element of his time in charge, culpable in both the famous...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#League Cup#Liverpool#Uk#Young Lions
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate challenges Jack Grealish to win England starting spot after his impressive cameo when replacing Mason Mount to help change the game in Nations League draw against Germany

Gareth Southgate has challenged Jack Grealish to force his way into his starting line-up after an impressive cameo in England's Nations League draw in Germany. The Three Lions rescued a late point as Harry Kane scored his 50th senior international goal from the penalty spot to cancel out Jonas Hofmann's opener.
WORLD
The Independent

Jason Roy and Chris Jordan star as Surrey see off rivals Middlesex

Jason Roy and Chris Jordan reminded the England selectors of their white-ball talents as Surrey strengthened their position as Vitality Blast South Group leaders with a 20-run win over London rivals Middlesex.Roy crunched 81 in 45 balls at Lord’s, his innings forming the backbone of a formidable 208 for seven.The hosts initially chased boldly, led by skipper Steven Eskinazi’s 47 from 21 balls, but Jordan’s superb return of four for 31 along with Sunil Narine’s two for 28 saw Surrey claim a sixth win of the campaign.How good was this man tonight?💪 Four wickets🏏 16 runs from 7 balls🔥 Captaining...
SPORTS
The Independent

Wout Weghorst: I won’t be at Burnley next season after Premier League relegation

Wout Weghorst says he will not be at Burnley next season following the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League.The Holland striker only signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at Turf Moor in January, joining from Wolfsburg for a reported £12million fee.Weghorst scored twice in 20 appearances as Burnley were relegated and the 29-year-old says he must leave, given his ambitions to make Holland’s World Cup squad later this year.“My future won’t be next year in Burnley,” Weghorst said.“I won’t go into the Championship – not that I feel too good for it, absolutely not.“I am just really ambitious and also for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
U.K.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Stephen Kenny says the Republic of Ireland remain on track for future success

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is convinced his blueprint for future success remains on track despite a depressing start to the new Nations League campaign.Successive League B defeats by Armenia and Ukraine have left Kenny’s challenge to his players to win the group looking a very long shot and extended their wait for a victory in the competition to 12 games and counting.However, as he and his squad licked their wounds in the wake of Wednesday night’s 1-0 reverse at the hands of effectively the Ukrainian second string in Dublin, Kenny remained defiant.He said: “We’re disappointed in the last...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Alex Lees aims to bring out his inner Matthew Hayden in attempt to expand his game to survive in Test cricket... as England opener reveals admiration for ex-Australia batsman ahead of their second Test against New Zealand

Alex Lees will try to channel his inner Matthew Hayden to make the big score he desperately needs to prove he belongs at the highest level. Lees has been an obdurate but limited presence at the top of the England order for the last four Tests but, with Brendon McCullum's new broom of positivity sweeping through the dressing room, he knows he must expand his game to survive.
SPORTS
The Independent

What is LIV Golf London, who is playing and how can I watch?

After months of speculation, the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event takes place this weekend to open the breakaway series that threatens to change the game as we know it.Phil Mickelson became the latest player to officially confirm his entry at the first tournament at Centurion Club in St Albans this week, with the six-time major champion set to end his four-month break from the sport following his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the breakaway spearheaded by Greg Norman.Mickelson drew criticism and apologised after admitting to a journalist that he was aware of Saudi Arabia’s “horrible record on human...
WORLD
The Independent

Harriet Dart hits target in Nottingham to reach first WTA quarter-final

Britain’s Harriet Dart saved three match points to reach her first WTA quarter-final with a dramatic tie-break victory over Italian third seed Camila Giorgi at the Rothesay Open.On another rain-affected day in Nottingham, Dart returned to court tied at one set all with the world number 26 having clawed level before play was suspended on Wednesday.With a tense decider remaining on serve, the 25-year-old was on the brink of exiting the competition at 40-0 down in the 10th game but she dug in to eventually progress 5-7 6-4 7-6 (3) and claim a personal milestone.Into her FIRST WTA quarterfinal 🎯🇬🇧...
TENNIS
The Independent

Germany vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

England head to Germany for their second Nations League game this international break, with both sides aiming to bounce back to winning ways.While the Three Lions suffered a dismal defeat to Hungary, Italy held Germany to a 1-1 draw despite failing to qualify for the World Cup later this year.FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up, team news and all the action as Germany host EnglandWhen England and Germany met a year ago at Euro 2020, it was Gareth Southgate’s side who triumphed 2-0, en route to their run to the final.This time around there’s rather less at stake and it’s arguable that both...
SPORTS
The Independent

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick one stroke off lead at Canadian Open

Matt Fitzpatrick closed the first day of the RBC Canadian Open one stroke behind leader Wyndham Clark, while defending champion Rory McIlroy was tied for fifth.Clark opened with a run of five birdies in nine holes and ended the day bogey-free on 63, while Fitzpatrick started and finished with birdies to follow closely behind.It was three years to the day since Northern Ireland’s McIlroy lifted the trophy, with the pandemic cancelling the last two years of the championship.Defending champion @McIlroyRory 1-under early @RBCCanadianOpen pic.twitter.com/6NB4JpwGOH— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 9, 2022On Thursday he finished with a round of 66 tied with Tony Finau, Lee Hodges and Mackenzie Hughes.In 2019, McIlroy carded a stunning final round of 61 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club to seal a seven-shot triumph.Last month, Fitzpatrick missed out on his first major title by two strokes in the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Read More Two British fighters sentenced to death by Russian separatists - live
GOLF
Reuters

New Zealand sweat on Reid fitness ahead of World Cup playoff

June 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand are sweating on the fitness of Winston Reid ahead of next week's World Cup playoff against Costa Rica after the experienced defender missed Thursday's scoreless draw with Oman in a warm-up friendly. Bill Tuiloma captained the team in Reid's absence as the All Whites...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

688K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy