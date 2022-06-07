ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gareth Southgate admits racist abuse adds ‘another layer’ to penalty picks

By Simon Peach
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Gareth Southgate acknowledges that the racist abuse aimed at Marcus Rashford , Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka following their Euro 2020 final penalty misses adds “another layer” of complexity when selecting future shoot-out takers.

An incredible few weeks came to a crushing end last summer when spot-kicks proved the Three Lions’ undoing once again, with Italy lifting the European Championship at their expense under the Wembley arch.

Rashford, Sancho and Saka missed the crucial penalties and were immediately subjected to sickening racist online abuse, which led to some individuals receiving custodial sentences.

Jude Bellingham was disturbed by the way team-mates were treated as “just black” rather than English once they missed and Southgate was asked whether potential racist abuse would impact how he chose players and prepared them.

We’re goosed then. We’ve got 55 years of talking about penalties and everything else. So we’ve now got another layer that’s going to make it extremely difficult for us to win anything.

Gareth Southgate

“I have to say it never crossed my mind before,” he said five months out from the World Cup. “It will (do now). When I left The Grove (hotel) that day I couldn’t help but feel: ‘Have I created this situation here for the boys?’

“But it wouldn’t be right to not pick the players you think are best to take them because of what the possible consequences of them missing would be. I’ve got to pick them on the belief they are going to score.”

Put to Southgate that black players may now have a fear of missing being compounded by racist abuse, he said: “We’re goosed then. We’ve got 55 years of talking about penalties and everything else.

“So we’ve now got another layer that’s going to make it extremely difficult for us to win anything.”

Southgate knows what it is like to fail with a key penalty for England, having missed in the Euro 96 semi-final defeat at Wembley.

But unlike Rashford, Sancho and Saka, the former defender was criticised for technique rather than skin colour.

“We know that’s ludicrous,” he said ahead of Tuesday’s Nations League game against Germany. “We know that’s outrageous to even think about.

“I’m trying to balance whether the question is about the racism itself, which is abhorrent and unacceptable, and what you’re identifying, that there’s another layer of complexity in making that decision.

“We went through a process of preparing for penalties. We’ve definitely reviewed that.

“Some of the boys have taken more with their clubs. Reece James has, I think, had four in shootouts this year. Trent (Alexander-Arnold) has had two.

“Bukayo has now taken a couple for his club, which were massively courageous moments that epitomised what he’s about.

“But indirectly, we have created another layer of difficulty in overcoming a penalty shoot-out. I have got to take all of those things into consideration and it is incredibly complex.

“One of the things that was very clear was that all the other big nations had far more who take regularly for their club.

“We only had (Harry) Kane and (Marcus) Rashford who was the second one in after Bruno Fernandes really.

“We have got to do that work. Maybe they are getting some practice with clubs, which definitely Chelsea and Liverpool did this year.

“But we’ve got to cover that work in our camps on the days we can and make it really focused and specific. We’re doing what we can. Psychology is definitely a part of it and I have to be aware of all of those things.”

The Independent

Is Germany vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

England and Germany renew their rivalry on Tuesday, with the match in Munich the second Nations League encounter of this year’s group stage for both.Gareth Southgate’s team lost to Hungary in their opener, while Germany were held to a draw by Italy as Hansi Flick’s side made it 10 unbeaten since their Euro 2020 exit.FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up, team news and all the action as Germany host EnglandThat last defeat came at the hands of England, as it happens, giving Die Mannschaft plenty of reason to want to find the route to victory this time around.The likes of Jarrod Bowen...
The Independent

Wout Weghorst: I won’t be at Burnley next season after Premier League relegation

Wout Weghorst says he will not be at Burnley next season following the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League.The Holland striker only signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at Turf Moor in January, joining from Wolfsburg for a reported £12million fee.Weghorst scored twice in 20 appearances as Burnley were relegated and the 29-year-old says he must leave, given his ambitions to make Holland’s World Cup squad later this year.“My future won’t be next year in Burnley,” Weghorst said.“I won’t go into the Championship – not that I feel too good for it, absolutely not.“I am just really ambitious and also for the...
SPORTbible

The 1 Holding Midfielder Manchester United NEED To Sign

Manchester United needing a defensive midfielder in recent years has been the worst kept secret in the game - even more so after the departure of 33-year-old Nemanja Matic as a free agent. This is a position the club needs to address this summer. As of now, only one thing...
SPORTbible

Raphinha Makes Liverpool Transfer Decision

Leeds United star Raphinha has opted against joining Liverpool this summer, instead favouring a move to Barcelona. The £50-million rated winger has been linked with a move to Merseyside in recent weeks to replace the potentially departing Sadio Mané. However, according to Sport 1, the Brazil international would like to move abroad and join Xavi’s project at Barcelona instead.
The Independent

Harriet Dart hits target in Nottingham to reach first WTA quarter-final

Britain’s Harriet Dart saved three match points to reach her first WTA quarter-final with a dramatic tie-break victory over Italian third seed Camila Giorgi at the Rothesay Open.On another rain-affected day in Nottingham, Dart returned to court tied at one set all with the world number 26 having clawed level before play was suspended on Wednesday.With a tense decider remaining on serve, the 25-year-old was on the brink of exiting the competition at 40-0 down in the 10th game but she dug in to eventually progress 5-7 6-4 7-6 (3) and claim a personal milestone.Into her FIRST WTA quarterfinal 🎯🇬🇧...
The Independent

Germany vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

England head to Germany for their second Nations League game this international break, with both sides aiming to bounce back to winning ways.While the Three Lions suffered a dismal defeat to Hungary, Italy held Germany to a 1-1 draw despite failing to qualify for the World Cup later this year.FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up, team news and all the action as Germany host EnglandWhen England and Germany met a year ago at Euro 2020, it was Gareth Southgate’s side who triumphed 2-0, en route to their run to the final.This time around there’s rather less at stake and it’s arguable that both...
The Independent

Report: ‘Big Six’ missing out on revenue by failing to understand their fans

The Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ are missing out on a potential £700million in extra revenue by failing to properly understand their fans, a new report has concluded.Researchers for the latest edition of the Fan Relationship Index believe the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea are not fully aware of the characteristics and preferences of all their supporters globally.By understanding fans better, clubs would not only be able to improve their service to them but they could also benefit considerably financially.For example, the report determines that United could make an extra £124million per year from...
The Independent

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson out of second Test with Covid

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against England at Trent Bridge on Friday after the Black Caps captain tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the match.New Zealand Cricket said Williamson used a rapid antigen test after experiencing minor symptoms and he has begun five days of isolation.Coach Gary Stead confirmed Hamish Rutherford would join the squad as Williamson’s replacement, and Tom Latham will captain the side in Williamson’s absence.UPDATE: Coach Gary Stead confirms captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against England in Nottingham on Friday, after testing positive for Covid-19 the night...
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

