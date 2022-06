Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Collecting water runoff in a rain barrel is an environmentally friendly and simple way to keep a home garden or lawn watered all season long. And, in areas where water shortages run rampant and the cost of water is steep, it can also be an effective option to keep water bills low during the hot months. The good news is that rain water barrels are relatively inexpensive to buy, easy to set up, and come in a range of styles that can complement any backyard look.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO