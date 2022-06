A Pennsylvania man is accused of murdering his two women — one whom he allegedly told a friend was pregnant with his child, and the mother of his toddler. Mamadou Kallie, 23, of Coatesville — which is 45 minutes west of Philadelphia — has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, the murder of an unborn child, carjacking, fleeing and eluding, endangering the welfare of a child and other related charges, according to a press release from the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

9 DAYS AGO