James Albert “Jim” Burry died peacefully on June 3, 2022. Jim was born in McIntosh, Florida, on August 20, 1933, to Annie Mae and Henry Burry. He graduated from the University of Florida in 1957 with a degree in Pharmacy. Many lasting Sigma Chi Fraternity friendships were made. He established Burry’s Pharmacy in 1964. He took pleasure in hiring students to serve at the soda fountain in the original pharmacy where many cups of coffee were served and many tall tales were shared. One of his greatest joys was that the pharmacy continues with James Albert, Jr. and James Albert, III serving Leesburg residents.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO