Wow. EastEnders has been reborn, it's like the second coming of Christ! Well done, Mr Clenshaw. Three excellent consecutive episodes under the new leadership, and the show really has so much going for it. From the visit of members of the serving royal family, to Janine at her best and storylines interwining and actual half decent writing, something just feels like it has clicked since Mr Clenshaw has taken to the ropes. Plus the return of BAME character Ash, and NEW BAME characters as the first introduction, the show really seems to be trying to write it's wrongs and represent the communities it serves.

