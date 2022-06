Ahh, Saturday. A little relaxation, a little chill puzzle solving. Hopefully you're relaxing in a nice comfy chair while in search of today's Wordle answer for June 11 (#357). We've had a short string of relatively unusual answers this week—I like to think of them as mental exercise, although I won't pretend I wouldn't appreciate something a little more straightforward from time to time.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 40 MINUTES AGO