DUI Driver Fleeing Wreck Crashes Into House | Encinitas

06.07.2022 | 8:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the Tesla was driving at a high rate of speed (over 60 mph) as he headed westbound on Othello Ave. He admitted to the Police that he ran the “red” light at Convoy St. He hit a dip in the street and according to a witness, the Tesla went airborne approx 2 feet in the air. When the car hit the road again, the right front passenger wheel came off of the car. The driver then hit a female and sent the female approx 7-8 feet in the air and over 25 feet away from the impact site. The Tesla then left the roadway and went up onto the sidewalk, hitting two trees and then went into the KFC restaurant’s drive-thru lane and stopped. Good Samaritans went to help both men. The driver was trapped and eventually freed by firefighters. The female pedestrian was unconscious and not breathing. After a few minutes came to. The victim was rushed to Sharp memorial with major injuries including both of his legs suffering compound fractures along with other injuries. The driver has been arrested for DUI. Convoy St is closed in both directions for the investigation. SDPD UPDATE: Synopsis: A 39 year old male was driving a Tesla westbound on Othello Ave. The Tesla drove through a red-light on Convoy St and struck a 40 year old female walking southbound on Convoy, approaching Othello on the sidewalk. The female was transported to the hospital, and later succumbed to her injuries. Traffic officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO