PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sandra Lee Smedley, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her Lord and Savior on June 8, 2022. Sandy was born August 1, 1943. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was the center and strength of her family. Her smile could light up a room. She lived her life with so much love, grace, and selflessness. She loved spending time with her family, and cooking with her grandchildren.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO