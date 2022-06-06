ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macfarlan, WV

Obituary: Bunner, Anna Dali

By Andrew Noll
WTAP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACFARLAN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Anna Dail Bunner, 80, of Macfarlan, WV, died June 5, 2022 at Pine View Continuous Care, Harrisville, WV. She was born April 24, 1942 at Massillon, OH, the daughter of the late John Carl and Hazel Marie Sinnett...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Obituary: Casto, Claudia E.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Claudia E. Casto, 66 of Parkersburg passed away June 7, 2022 at the Eagle Pointe Care Facility. She was born in Murrysville, WV August 4, 1955 the daughter of the late Daniel Wright and Mary Taylor. She enjoyed crafts, her candy and spending time with her...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Smedley, Sandra Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sandra Lee Smedley, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her Lord and Savior on June 8, 2022. Sandy was born August 1, 1943. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was the center and strength of her family. Her smile could light up a room. She lived her life with so much love, grace, and selflessness. She loved spending time with her family, and cooking with her grandchildren.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Mckee- Spradlin, Charles Tristen James

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charles Tristen James McKee-Spradlin, 24, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. He was born March 26, 1998 in Starkville, MS, a son of Carl and Lisa Lewis Spradlin of Parkersburg and James Richard McKee of Kosciusko, MS. Tristien enjoyed football and as...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Stephens, Nancy Jane Boyles

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nancy Jane Boyles Stephens, 87, passed away in her family home in Parkersburg on Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was loved and adored by her family and friends. Nancy was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a devoted Sunday school teacher. Nancy is...
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macfarlan, WV
City
Parkersburg, WV
City
Wayne, WV
City
Brohard, WV
City
Pennsboro, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Griffin, Steven Charles

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Steven Charles Griffin, 38, of Grantsville, WV, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, following a short illness, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. He was born on January 4, 1984 to Mary Whipkey and the late Gary Griffin. He was a member of IUEO...
GRANTSVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: White, Connie Ruth

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Connie Ruth White, 70, of Parkersburg, WV passed away June 4, 2022 with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice and Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Gault, Sandra Lynn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sandra Lynn Gault, 75, of Vienna, WV went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Sandy was born on December 18, 1946 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Glen and Beulah Geraldine (Parrish) Harris. Sandy was a 1964 graduate of...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Tomblin, Kernie (Carter)

PALESTINE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kernie (Carter) Tomblin, 77, of Palestine WV, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband of 50 years, Dewey Tomblin Jr. on Monday June 6, 2022. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching the “Golden Girls”, and “Reba”, singing old fashioned Hymns, enjoyed listening to...
PALESTINE, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
WTAP

Obituary: Richardson, Anja Kay

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Anja Kay Richardson, of Vienna, West Virginia, courageously passed from this life to the next on June 5, 2022 at 4:03 pm, with her loving family at her side. She was born March 3, 1977 in Granada Hills, California to J. Kristin Kaylor and Piet-Hein (Adam) Kampenhout, and raised in Farmington Hills, Michigan, by her mother and stepfather, David A. Richardson. Anja married in 2008 and gave birth to her beloved son Alfonso Antonio Valdez III on May 13, 2009.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: McElfresh, Ruby Eileen

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ruby Eileen McElfresh, 87, of Marietta passed away June 4, 2022 at 5:28 am, with her loving family by her side. Ruby was born August 25, 1934, at Newport, Ohio to the late Raymond Tidd, Sr. and Mary Gale Duffy Tidd. On May 23, 1952, she married Robert T. McElfresh, Jr., he preceded her in death on November 1, 2011.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Harlow Jr., George W.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - George W. Harlow, Jr., 79, of Marietta passed away at 3:15 am, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home. He was born February 8, 1943, in Marietta, the son of George Harlow, Sr. and Bertha Maude Roby Harlow. On June 7, 1963, he married Linda Dravis...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Albrecht, Kimberly Anne

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Kimberly Anne Albrecht, 42, of Marietta, Ohio, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born on July 1, 1979 in Marietta, Ohio, to Stephen Edward and Jean Boughton (Silliman) Albrecht. Kim was a 1997 graduate of Marietta High School and she...
MARIETTA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Massillon#Hodge Apparel#The Church Of Christ
WTAP

Obituary: Gunn, Ruby Irene Jarvis

CHLOE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ruby Irene Jarvis Gunn, 99, of Conroe, TX, formerly of Chloe, WV, passed away on December 31, 2020, just weeks before her 100th birthday. She was born January 20, 1921, a daughter of the late Spencer “Doc” and Effie McClain Jarvis. Irene is survived...
CHLOE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Bush, Sandra L.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sandra L. Bush, 75, of Parkersburg, WV went to the arms of Jesus, Saturday, June 4, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born December 11, 1946 in Toledo, OH, a daughter of Jane Mennitt Meyer of Toledo and the late Richard Meyer. Sandra loved...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Price, James Dean

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - James Dean Price, 57, of Parkersburg, WV passed away May 23, 2022 at his residence. James was born on June 21, 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a World Renowned Fiddle Player, played the fiddle and was vocalist for many well known bluegrass and country music artists, such as Johnny Paycheck and Ralph Stanley. He won 2 International Bluegrass Association (IBMA) Awards, a Grammy Award for best bluegrass album of the year (Lost in the Lonesome Pines) and recorded with numerous well known Musical Artists, such as George Jones, Tom Petty, and Bob Dylan. He played at Carnegie Hall with Ralph Stanley and was a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Teen CSI academy with WVU-P takes a trip to the River Hawk Farm

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Teen CSI Academy with West Virginia University at Parkersburg took a trip to the River Hawk Farm on Wednesday to learn more about crime scene investigation. The program is offered for teens between the ages of thirteen to seventeen who are interested in forensic science...
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WTAP

Abandoned home catches fire on Covert St.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An abandoned Parkersburg home caught on fire early on Wednesday morning. The Parkersburg Fire Department received the call around 6:54 a.m. The fire occurred at the 1800 block of Covert Street, and officials responded to the scene within two minutes of getting the call. Fire officials...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Chlorinator mishap at the North Hills pool leads to explosion

NORTH HILLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Authorities received a call at about 12:30 Wednesday afternoon about a mishap with the chlorinator for the pool. According to a Wood County Dispatcher, the mishap caused an explosion by the pool. St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons....
NORTH HILLS, WV
WTAP

UPDATE: Equipment explodes, leaving one injured at North Hills pool

NORTH HILLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A chlorine device exploded at North Hills pool, leaving one injured. Waverly Volunteer Fire Department, Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department, and Saint Joseph’s Ambulance Service were all at North Hills pool early Thursday afternoon. Waverly VFD Captain Chip Umstot said,...
NORTH HILLS, WV
WTAP

Remembering Nicholas County deputy killed in the line of duty

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Family, friends, members of the community and law enforcement agencies from around the region have made their way to Nicholas County Wednesday to pay final respects to a fallen brother in blue. Funeral services for Nicholas County deputy Tom Baker are being held at...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy