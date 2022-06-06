ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana dad pleads guilty to beating and killing son who was left shackled in a bathtub

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GBY45_0g2NXdQB00

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty to murder last week three years after bringing his unconscious son to an emergency room, where he died.

Court records show Luis Eduardo Posso Jr. entered the plea Wednesday, June 1. In doing so, his jury trial scheduled to begin August 1 was canceled. According to The Herald-Times, charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent, criminal confinement with injury, and battery resulting in injury to someone younger than 14 were all dropped.

Posso carried his son Eduardo Posso into the Indiana University Bloomington Hospital on May 24, 2019, at 2:52 a.m., and he was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m., WXIN-TV reports. Eduardo, 12, reportedly weighed only 50 pounds, and, according to the affidavit cited by WXIN, "was found to be severely emaciated by hospital staff and had multiple bruises, lacerations, and ulcers all over his body in various stages of healing."

At first, Posso reportedly told police Eduardo fell in the shower. However, he later changed his story and admitted he spanked his son with items including flip-flops, a leather belt, and his hand, according to WXIN.

Posso and his wife Dayana Marina Flores reportedly worked for a traveling circus, according to WTHR-TV. While in Bloomington, the family reportedly stayed at the Economy Inn, and during their search, authorities found shackles, a shock dog collar, and chains. Posso and Flores allegedly chained Eduardo to the bathtub and refused to feed him. Posso even reportedly had a selfie on his phone showing him posing next to his son in the restraints.

Eduardo’s three siblings were reportedly in good health.

According to The Herald-Times, Indiana’s maximum sentence for murder is 65 years. Flores pleaded guilty in July 2021 and was sentenced to 65 years in prison. Posso’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Comments / 11

The sound of reason
2d ago

I don't understand how nobody told the authorities about what was going on! The monster had a picture of him and his child on his screen saver of his phone for CRIPES SAKES, and your going to tell me that nobody at his prestigious carnival job ever seen his phone? What about relative's? The mom worked at the same prestigious carnival so there were times when this child was left alone...I'm not blaming the children, but why didn't they go to the front office and call for help for this poor baby. I lost my son and I HATE it when people say that he's in a better place now, F NO HE'S NOT!!!But in this case I have to admit that he is in a much better place now. I don't understand why they dismissed so many charges against him either. They better make him do every second of that sentence, no time off for good behavior. What about charges against the morn??? She was complacent in the least.... 🎠🕯💔🎠RIP SWEET BABY BOY, NOW YOU'RE WRAPPED UP IN THE ARMS OF ANGELS AND NOBODY WILL EVER HURT YOU A

Reply(2)
7
Blessed 1
2d ago

I just don't understand why they did this to him and the other kids were Haley and not injured. it breaks my heart 🥺❤️🥺❤️

Reply(1)
6
Nadinej
2d ago

dear God the kid was 12 yrs old and only weighed 50lbs? when my son was 12 he weighed at least 130lbs. and healthy as an ox! I can't imagine how anyone could treat children like this 😔. so sick! it doesn't sound like this child had gained so much as a pound since he was about 6 or 7 at best! humanity is absolutely gone 😢 💔 😪. R.I.P little man, you're in better hands than you ever were while on this God forsaken earth!

Reply(2)
4
Related
truecrimedaily

Parents who were 'sick' of CPS complaints charged in 8-year-old autistic son’s death

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman and her 41-year-old husband were arrested on suspicion of killing their young son, who was severely underweight. According to WNDU-TV, Saint Joseph Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched to a home Tuesday, May 3, for a report of a deceased 8-year-old. WSBT-TV reports the child’s parents, Brian and Mia Morrow, were both charged with first-degree murder and drug-related offenses.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bloomington, IN
Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

Muncie man threatened to blow up judge’s house

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 37-year-old Muncie man has been sentenced to four years in prison after threatening to blow up a juvenile magistrate’s home if she didn’t rule in his favor. John Armstrong pleaded guilty to intimidation, a Level 5 felony, on May 11, 2022. According to...
MUNCIE, IN
Wave 3

Teenager charged in another teen’s death appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chance Guthrie appeared in court Wednesday, charged with the 2021 murder of a 14-year-old boy. Guthrie is accused of shooting and killing Darrin Thiele. Both boys were 14 at the time. Guthrie is not currently in custody as he takes part in home incarceration. On Wednesday,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Police#Violent Crime#The Herald Times#Wxin#Wthr Tv#The Economy Inn#Flo
SCDNReports

Indiana Homicide Investigators Identify Murder Suspect- Need Help Locating Him

Indiana Homicide Investigators Identify SuspectSCDN photo archives. by Cyn Mackley, SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent. Indiana homicide investigators have identified a person of interest in a murder. They released images of a man they say was driving a carjacked vehicle that was spotted near the scene of a homicide. The images were taken at an AutoZone in the 1100 block of N. Arlington Avenue.
INDIANA STATE
The Flint Journal

Indianapolis man who targeted LTGBQ community pleads guilty to murder, armed robbery

LANSING – An Indianapolis man has pleaded guilty to crimes committed after he targeted members of the LGBTQ community through an online dating app. Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, of Indianapolis entered the pleas before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox on Monday afternoon, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. He was charged in March of 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Man found guilty in murder of Southport officer files appeal

INDIANAPOLIS — Over three months after a judge found Jason Brown guilty of murder, the man accused of killing a Southport police officer in 2017 has filed an appeal. A judge found Jason Brown guilty of murder in February and sentenced him to 55 years in prison in May for his involvement in the death […]
SOUTHPORT, IN
FOX59

Anderson woman’s death tied to crash ruled homicide

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson say the death of a woman who passed away after a car crash has been ruled a homicide. The department says Kiara McCullough was the driver in a crash near 22nd and Arrow Avenue on June 5, although she had injuries unrelated to the crash. McCullough was taken to […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Police arrest juvenile found with stolen gun in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a stolen gun from a juvenile on the downtown canal over the weekend. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers with IMPD Special Events and Downtown District worked together to patrol areas near the canal, including the Colts playground, bar district and nearby parking lots. The area has been the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy