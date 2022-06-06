Indiana dad pleads guilty to beating and killing son who was left shackled in a bathtub

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty to murder last week three years after bringing his unconscious son to an emergency room, where he died.

Court records show Luis Eduardo Posso Jr. entered the plea Wednesday, June 1. In doing so, his jury trial scheduled to begin August 1 was canceled. According to The Herald-Times, charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent, criminal confinement with injury, and battery resulting in injury to someone younger than 14 were all dropped.

Posso carried his son Eduardo Posso into the Indiana University Bloomington Hospital on May 24, 2019, at 2:52 a.m., and he was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m., WXIN-TV reports. Eduardo, 12, reportedly weighed only 50 pounds, and, according to the affidavit cited by WXIN, "was found to be severely emaciated by hospital staff and had multiple bruises, lacerations, and ulcers all over his body in various stages of healing."

At first, Posso reportedly told police Eduardo fell in the shower. However, he later changed his story and admitted he spanked his son with items including flip-flops, a leather belt, and his hand, according to WXIN.

Posso and his wife Dayana Marina Flores reportedly worked for a traveling circus, according to WTHR-TV. While in Bloomington, the family reportedly stayed at the Economy Inn, and during their search, authorities found shackles, a shock dog collar, and chains. Posso and Flores allegedly chained Eduardo to the bathtub and refused to feed him. Posso even reportedly had a selfie on his phone showing him posing next to his son in the restraints.

Eduardo’s three siblings were reportedly in good health.

According to The Herald-Times, Indiana’s maximum sentence for murder is 65 years. Flores pleaded guilty in July 2021 and was sentenced to 65 years in prison. Posso’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.