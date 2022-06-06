Homeless Salt Lake City woman accused of biting part of sister’s eye off while intoxicated

SALT LAKE CITY (TCD) -- A 25-year-old woman was recently arrested after allegedly biting her sibling’s eye during a fight.

On May 27, a woman told authorities that while she was driving, she came across her sister, Ashleigh Sunni Mason, walking down the street, KSL-TV reports. The woman reportedly pulled over to pick her up.

While in transit, an intoxicated Mason allegedly "became aggressive" toward her sister. She reportedly grabbed the victim’s hair, pulled her head back, and punched her.

Mason was allegedly homeless and staying with her sister at the time of the incident.

According to charging documents obtained by KSL, "Mason then leaned over and bit (her sister) on the left eye."

The victim’s ex-husband reported the incident, KUTV-TV reports. When police arrived on the scene, the victim was allegedly covered in blood dripping from her left eye.

According to KUTV, Mason had fled the scene on foot by the time authorities arrived.

The victim was reportedly transported to an area hospital, and officers from the Unified Police Department noted that "it appeared the tear duct had been torn from the inside portion of her eye and was now on the outside of her eye."

According to KUTV, Mason was located a short while later hiding in a yard about a block away. Unified Police Officer Brandon Moore told KUTV, "Ashleigh was extremely intoxicated and was screaming extremely loud, causing alarm to other residences in the area."

The charging documents obtained by KSL allege Mason was interviewed, and investigators learned "the assault resulted in a small portion of her eyelid being torn off which may require plastic surgery."

Authorities reportedly found two bottles of vodka and a can of White Claw in Mason’s possession.

Mason was arrested May 28 and charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and intoxication, records show. On June 3, a charge for mayhem was reportedly added.