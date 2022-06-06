ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Homeless Salt Lake City woman accused of biting part of sister’s eye off while intoxicated

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J94LT_0g2NXDfP00

SALT LAKE CITY (TCD) -- A 25-year-old woman was recently arrested after allegedly biting her sibling’s eye during a fight.

On May 27, a woman told authorities that while she was driving, she came across her sister, Ashleigh Sunni Mason, walking down the street, KSL-TV reports. The woman reportedly pulled over to pick her up.

While in transit, an intoxicated Mason allegedly "became aggressive" toward her sister. She reportedly grabbed the victim’s hair, pulled her head back, and punched her.

Mason was allegedly homeless and staying with her sister at the time of the incident.

According to charging documents obtained by KSL, "Mason then leaned over and bit (her sister) on the left eye."

The victim’s ex-husband reported the incident, KUTV-TV reports. When police arrived on the scene, the victim was allegedly covered in blood dripping from her left eye.

According to KUTV, Mason had fled the scene on foot by the time authorities arrived.

The victim was reportedly transported to an area hospital, and officers from the Unified Police Department noted that "it appeared the tear duct had been torn from the inside portion of her eye and was now on the outside of her eye."

According to KUTV, Mason was located a short while later hiding in a yard about a block away. Unified Police Officer Brandon Moore told KUTV, "Ashleigh was extremely intoxicated and was screaming extremely loud, causing alarm to other residences in the area."

The charging documents obtained by KSL allege Mason was interviewed, and investigators learned "the assault resulted in a small portion of her eyelid being torn off which may require plastic surgery."

Authorities reportedly found two bottles of vodka and a can of White Claw in Mason’s possession.

Mason was arrested May 28 and charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and intoxication, records show. On June 3, a charge for mayhem was reportedly added.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

Man arrested for alleged murder of Salt Lake City man

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting on May 29 that left one person dead in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Salt Lake City Police say the suspect is Jared Lance, 41. Police say Lance is allegedly connected to the murder of Robert Barros, 40. Authorities say […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

2 men in custody after stabbing at UTA North Temple Station

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Two men were taken into custody and questioned after an early morning stabbing at a UTA station in Salt Lake City. The attack happened at approximately 5:15 a.m. Wednesday at UTA's North Temple Station at 500 West. According to UTA spokesman Carl Arky, two...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Missing Layton man with special needs safely found

WEDNESDAY 6/8/22 1:05 p.m. LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A missing man with special needs from Layton has now been safely found. Layton Police say the missing man, Travis Hicks, 56, had not been seen since leaving his residence on Monday morning. Hicks has now been safely located although the conditions of his discovery were not […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
ABC4

2 in custody following stabbing at UTA station

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two men were taken into custody for questioning following a stabbing that happened at a North Temple UTA station Wednesday. The alleged stabbing happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday morning at 500 W. According to UTA, two men and a woman got into an argument on the train platform. Witnesses on […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Murder suspect in custody after SLC parking-lot shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a man that shot and killed a man in a parked car at a Salt Lake lot while free on bail and a fugitive — is now in police custody. Detectives with Salt Lake City Police Department said in a release that 41-year-old Jared Lance, was found and arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder for a fatal shooting just before noon on Sunday, May 29. Lance, a fugitive on a federal warrant, was awaiting trial on a previous felony charge.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man arrested after crashing stolen car, injuring child in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police say he crashed a stolen car in Salt Lake City, injuring a 9-year-old. The incident began around 3 p.m. Tuesday when officers with the Liberty Bike Squad spotted the vehicle parked near Andrew Avenue and West Temple Street, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Surgery#Intoxication#Police#Ksl#Ksl Tv#Kutv
ABC4

Man steals $25k worth of copper from Utah railcar: Police

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly broke into a railcar and allegedly stole 6,000 pounds of copper with a stolen forklift. Brandon Lynn Ginter, 46, was arrested on charges of burglary of a railroad car, a second-degree felony, and theft, a second-degree felony, court records state. On […]
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

Police identify man shot, killed at SLC apartment complex

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed Monday night at a Salt Lake City apartment complex as 19-year-old Anthony Wheatley. The chaotic incident began around 7 p.m. at the Seasons At Pebble Creek apartment complex. “Officers arrived on scene; they found a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksl.com

Tooele man arrested for allegedly stealing 6,000 pounds of copper

TOOELE — A Tooele man is accused of stealing a forklift and using it to take 6,000 pounds of copper from a railroad car. Brandon Lynn Ginter, 46, was booked into the Tooele County Jail on Monday for investigation of theft and burglary of a railroad car. The investigation...
TOOELE, UT
KUTV

Ogden police release body cam footage of suspect disarming officer

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The Ogden City Police Department on Monday released body cam footage from an incident involving a suspect disarming an officer. Authorities arrested Dana Lydell Smith, 29, on May 29 in a Costco parking lot. Smith reportedly punched a pregnant woman in the face, fled from...
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

10-year-old girl identified in Ogden Country Club pool drowning

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified the 10-year-old girl who died on Friday after drowning in an Ogden country club swimming pool. South Ogden Police say the victim is Grace Grunander, 10, from Pleasant View. Police say the fatal incident happened at the Ogden Golf and Country Club when officers received reports that […]
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Two teens in custody after attempted shooting at Valley Fair Mall

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police say two teenagers have been taken into custody after they brandished a firearm toward two people at Valley Fair Mall. Sgt. Gabe Bier with the West Valley City Police Department said the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The suspects, ages 16 and...
ABC4

Lagoon shut down over reports of drunken gun-wielding suspects

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Popular family destination Lagoon Amusement Park was shut down over the weekend after an alleged gun scare on Saturday night. Farmington Police Department says they received calls from two different parties reporting two individuals allegedly seen waving guns while appearing to be intoxicated inside the park. When authorities arrived at the […]
FARMINGTON, UT
ksl.com

Kearns man charged with stabbing, killing his neighbor

KEARNS — A Kearns man was charged Tuesday with stabbing and killing another man during a chaotic confrontation that allegedly started over a missing cellphone. Anthony Land Martinez, 20, is charged in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony. About 3 a.m. on May 29, Unified police were...
KEARNS, UT
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy