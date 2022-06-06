ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Boyfriend charged with murder 3 years after trust fund heir found dead in arboretum

 4 days ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 20-year-old man faces several criminal charges nearly three years after his boyfriend was found dead in his Pottstown apartment.

On June 1, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Keshaun Sheffield was arrested for the Aug. 19, 2019, death of Rashid Young. Sheffield has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, theft by unlawful taking/disposition, receiving stolen property, possessing an instrument of crime, and access device fraud.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, human remains were found Sept. 30, 2019, at Awbury Arboretum in Philadelphia, and remained unidentified until only recently.

Young’s family reportedly hired a private investigator to look into his disappearance. They reported him missing in December 2019 to Pottstown Police, but the investigator reportedly urged the Montgomery County Detectives to look into the case.

Officials reportedly accessed cellphone records and used an informant to uncover Sheffield and Young reportedly had a romantic relationship for approximately two years.

Detectives suspect Sheffield stabbed Young in his apartment. At the time of his disappearance, Pottstown Police reportedly went to Young’s apartment for reports of water coming out of the unit and discovered it had been "intentionally flooded."

According to the statement, Young’s apartment had "holes in walls, broken doors and trash strewn throughout."

The District Attorney’s Office alleges Sheffield used a recycling bin to move Young’s body to his mother’s house, then transported his remains to the arboretum. Sheffield allegedly used Young’s social media accounts and cellphone to speak with Young’s family and "keep up the appearance that Young was still alive from August to December 2019."

Additionally, Sheffield allegedly took money out of Young’s $2 million trust fund account, which was frozen when his family reported him missing.

Sheffield is being held without bail.

