ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Women Are Saying This Lash Serum They Found On TikTok Is Changing Their Eyelids

By Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Aexs_0g2NWwPb00

GrandeLash-MD by Grande Cosmetics

Kenneth Bachor / BuzzFeed News

An eyelash growth serum that went viral on TikTok thanks to its ability to help people grow long lashes has now become the subject of multiple videos by Asian women speaking about side effects they say they’ve experienced from using the product — as well as a lawsuit in federal court.

Katie Oh, a student from Philadelphia, told BuzzFeed News that she started using GrandeLash-MD by Grande Cosmetics, which sells for $65 a bottle at Sephora, last August after seeing a lot of people on TikTok post about their amazing results.

Videos under the #grandelash hashtag, which are mainly people posting how much their lashes have grown, have over 63 million views. But among the success stories, a few TikTokers have claimed that they experienced dry eyes and thinner eyelids after using the serum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SR38w_0g2NWwPb00

A screenshot of Katie Oh's TikTok.

Screenshot via TikTok

Oh posted a TikTok that went viral with the text "was a grandelash stan until I found out that it causes eyelid fat loss so now I no longer have monolids."

Another Asian woman posted a TikTok in which she said she’d been using eyelash serums for four years , including GrandeLash-MD. In the video, she showed photos that she said were from before and after her years of serum use. She said a change in her eyelids was visible.

“You can see that the eyelid has thinned out a lot,” said @ catherinehhu in a video posted in January that now has 28,000 views.

“This is why,” @ catherinehhu said in her video. “Fucking lash serums. Grande Lash. PSA to all you Asian queens out there, if you care about your monolids, if you like your monolids, do not, do not, use lash serums.”

Grande Cosmetics did not respond to multiple requests for comment from BuzzFeed News for this story.

Dr. Prem Tripathi, a plastic surgeon from Livermore, California, who uses TikTok to debunk medical misinformation and explain complicated medical issues, posted a video about how lash serums impact the eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AHYR_0g2NWwPb00

Dr. Prem Tripathi

Courtesy Prem Tripathi

“Here’s something that might make you reconsider using an eyelash growth serum,” he began.

“These serums can decrease the fat around your eye and can actually deepen your eyelid crease. If you have a monolid … and that fat goes down, you get a double eyelid.”

Tripathi explained that eyelash serums were first discovered because of bimatoprost, a medication used to treat glaucoma. "When patients were treated for glaucoma, they realized that their eyelashes were growing," he told BuzzFeed News.

Allergan, which makes Latisse, a lash serum that is only available by prescription, saw the cosmetic potential in it and patented the lash serum format.

Other companies have found different chemicals with similar effects — GrandeLash-MD, for example, contains isopropyl cloprostenate, often known as ICP.

A spokesperson for the FDA told BuzzFeed News that ICP has not been FDA tested or approved and warned against people using eyelash regrowth products that hadn’t received approval.

"Because these over-the-counter products have not been FDA tested, their safety and effects are not known,” the FDA spokesperson said. "Lastisse is the only eyelash growth product currently approved by the FDA."

Grande Cosmetics is currently facing a lawsuit from customer Alexandra Mandel, who first purchased the eyelash serum in 2015 and says she was unaware that the company’s product contained ICP and also hadn't known about the serum's possible side effects.

The lawsuit filed in a California federal court in January 2022 states: "Ms. Mandel stopped using GrandeLASH-MD when she developed a growth in her eye that baffled her doctors who did not know she was using the GrandeLASH-MD and that had to be surgically removed.

"Ms. Mandel believes that she developed the growth in her eye due to her use of GrandeLASH-MD," reads the complaint. Grande Cosmetics has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit; a hearing will be held in July.

Mandel declined to speak with BuzzFeed News, but her lawyer, Annick Persinger, noted that Canadian law already prohibits the sale of ICP-containing products.

“Because ICP is associated with serious side effects such as iris color change, hair falling out in clumps, and sunken eye, Ms. Mandel seeks an injunction under California law banning the sale of the product in California,” Persinger said in a statement.

Oh, who found the popular lash product on TikTok, said she used it every night for around four months. "I stopped after I noticed that my eyelids got thinner," she said. "I started to notice that my eyelids were getting super dry and inflamed.”

At first, she thought the discoloration was eczema caused by the dry winter air, but after seeing other people post about experiencing similar side effects following the use of GrandeLash-MD, she said she now believes it was a reaction to the product.

Oh noticed that a lot of the women posting videos about their eyelids changing appeared to also be of East Asian descent. "To my surprise, a lot of girls with monolids like mine shared that they’ve had similar experiences,” Oh said.

Tripathi, the plastic surgeon, noted that a multitude of side effects can occur from using lash growth products, such as changes to a person’s eye color and reduction in fat around the eyes.

The doctor went on to explain that although the loss of monolids may be appealing to some women , the use of the eyelash serums can often lead to asymmetrical loss of fat around their eyelids.

Oh noted that in recent years, people told her they were sure she was partly white, and she thinks the changes to her eyes that she believes came from using the lash serum may have made her look mixed race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSJSo_0g2NWwPb00
Dr Prem Tripathi

Tripathi also noted that since many beauty products and clinical trials often have fewer non-white participants — although the specific details of any trial involving GrandeLash-MD are unknown — sometimes side effects of beauty products on different ethnic groups only become clearer once a product is sold commercially.

“There's a disproportionate impact on people of color because it's just not tested on people of color," he said.

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Eating two portions of fish per week ‘linked to malignant melanoma’

Eating two portions of fish per week has been linked to an increased risk of skin cancer, a study suggests.The NHS recommends that people should eat at least two portions of fish per week, including one of oily fish, with a portion weighing around 140g.But now researchers in the US have warned that this amount may be putting people at risk of malignant melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer.Other experts said fish was an important healthy food and there was no need to stop eating it.In the new research, experts from Brown University found that people whose typical...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyelash#Serum#Lash#Grandelash Md#Grande Cosmetics#Asian#Tiktokers
Health Digest

What Is Hair Botox?

If you've tried every conditioning treatment out there and still haven't secured the silky smooth hair you want, then you may be curious about hair Botox.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Guardian

Does turmeric’s reputation translate into real health benefits?

While Kamal Patel was probing through the reams of user data on examine.com – a website that calls itself “the internet’s largest database of nutrition and supplement research” – before a planned revamp later this year, he discovered that the most searched-for supplement on the website was curcumin, a distinctive yellow-orange chemical that is extracted from the rhizomes of turmeric, a tall plant in the ginger family, native to Asia.
CANCER
SHAPE

Lizzo Hilariously Asked TikTok How to Apply Aloe Vera to Soothe Her Sunburn

While many people use social media to show off the highlights of their life, Lizzo often uses her TikTok account as a space to be vulnerable and source help from fans and followers. Case in point, the singer recently posted a video on the platform asking the internet how to apply aloe vera on her face to help soothe her sunburn. "Not the aloeussy," she wrote in the caption, nodding to a line from her viral song "About Damn Time." (Related: Jenna Dewan Doing TikTok's 'About Damn Time' Dance Challenge Is a Major Mood)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MedicineNet.com

Is Alopecia (Hair Loss) a Disease?

Alopecia (hair loss) is both a disease and a sign of other conditions. The types of alopecia (baldness) are divided into scarring and non-scarring. Non-scarring alopecia has hair loss but leaves hair follicles intact. Reversing hair loss is possible while the follicles remain undamaged. Scarring alopecia causes permanent hair loss. Some causes of alopecia are also associated with significant disease activity in other parts of the body. In these situations, alopecia gives you and your physician an early warning about these disorders.
HAIR CARE
Medical News Today

Eczema: Best moisturiser for kids is the one they will use, study concludes

Eczema affects up to one in five children, causing dry, irritated, and inflamed skin. A British children’s study found no difference in how well eczema responds to lotions, creams, ointments, or gels. However, some experts argue that certain moisturizers work better on different skin types and parts of the...
SKIN CARE
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

8K+
Followers
756
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy