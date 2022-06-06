ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Buffalo Bill Rodeo Arena Gets A Facelift From Longtime Volunteers

huskeradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wild West Arena in North Platte is about to get a bit of a “makeup” touch-up. The paintings of the words “Buffalo Bill Rodeo” and the picture of Buffalo Bill, painted on the west side of the arena, on the blocks below the grandstands, are getting touched up. Sharon Negley,...

www.huskeradio.com

huskeradio.com

MPCC Rodeo Team Adds Fifth National Qualifier

The Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team will now send five members to the College National Finals Rodeo June 12-18 in Casper, Wyo. The team gained a qualifier in Quade Potter, of Stockville, who will represent MPCC in the steer wrestling. “Due to unfortunate injuries by former alum Landon Sivertsen, who is now at Dickinson State, and Chance Grill, of South Dakota State University, Quade earned a spot in the draw,” said Wyatt Clark, MPCC Rodeo Team timed event coach. “Quade placed fifth in the region in steer wrestling, and we are excited to have him join us in Casper. Some tough draws hindered him this season, but he worked very hard the past year, and I’m excited for him to have this opportunity. Quade’s addition will help round out our men’s points team at the CNFR as well.”
CASPER, WY
huskeradio.com

North Platte City Council Approves TIF for Industry Tracts and Housing

The use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) was approved not once, but twice on Tuesday by the North Platte city council. Concerns about, and benefits of, a new housing project north of the North Platte cemetery were on the docket Tuesday before the North Platte city council. Approval of the projects indicates that the use of TIF may be becoming more accepted. Supporters said the reluctance to approve TIF projects is hurting the growth of the city. One of the TIF projects is for streets, curbs and utilities at a new housing tract north of the city cemetery. Under the plan, the tract would be dedicated to 51 single-family homes. Each home would be 1,300-1,400 square feet in size, with three bedrooms and a two-car garage, Chamber-DevCo president Gary Person said. The land is across the street east of Madison Middle School, bordered by 17th St. and Adams Ave. The housing tract would locate on about 12.8 acres of undeveloped land but leave about 11 acres for cemetery use.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Interview: NP Mayor Brandon Kelliher Recaps City Council Meeting

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher joined Huskeradio Wednesday morning for Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder. Mayor Kelliher discusses some of the excitement for NEBRASKALand Days and recaps this week busy North Platte City Council meeting. Learn more about this weeks North Platte City Council meeting with the link...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Update: Wednesday Shooting in North Platte Leaves One Dead Another in Serious Condition

The eighty-four year old deceased suspect was identified as Gary Lehl of North Platte, NE. The victim of the shooting was identified as fifty-six year old Carl Thompson according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Thompson was flown to University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for additional medical treatment. Mr. Thompson is in serious but stable condition. The investigation continues in this matter.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Great Plains Health Welcomes New Member To Executive Team

After a nationwide search, Great Plains Health is pleased to announce a new addition to its executive team. Summer Owen, MBA, will. assume the role of chief financial officer on June 13. Owen has 18 years of experience in healthcare finance, including eight years in a chief financial officer role with LifePoint Health in Fort Morgan, Colo. “Summer has a true talent for driving financial performance and process improvement,” Ivan Mitchell, CEO, says. “She is already an asset to our team and we are confident in the wealth of knowledge and leadership she brings to Great Plains Health.” In her previous role, Owen led financial and support operations for a 50 acute bed hospital, geriatric behavioral health unit, home care agency and multi-specialty physician group with multiple outreach locations. Owen’s specialties include operations management, budgeting, capital planning and cost containment. “Joining the team at Great Plains Health is an exciting step,” Owen says. “I am impressed by this organization’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of Greater Nebraska. I am eager to contribute to the continued success of Great Plains Health and this community.” Owen holds a master of business administration degree in finance and accounting from Regis University and a bachelor of science degree in business from the University of Phoenix. She is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and Healthcare Financial Management Association. Owen is excited to make North Platte her home and learn more about the community. Owen and her husband enjoy fishing, camping and spending time with family.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Local Law Enforcement Participate in Click It or Ticket Mobilization

Local Law Enforcement Participating in the Click It Or Ticket Mobilization from May 23rd to June 5th. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office completed participation in the Nationwide Click It or Ticket mobilization. A grant provided by the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety provided funds to allow more Deputies on the Road during this effort according to a social media post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies conducted 120 traffic stops which resulted in 35 citations being issued. Of those citations 20 were issued for speeding as well as four seatbelt violations and one child restraint citation. Five subjects were arrested for possession of control substance, one for criminal impersonation and one for driving under the influence. Citations were also issued for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, obstruction, driving without a license, no insurance and no registration.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

NP Police Department Issues 36 Citations During Click It or Ticket Mobilization

The North Platte Police Department participated in the Nebraska Click It or Ticket Mobilization which took place from May 23rd to June 5th, 2022. According to a press release from the North Platte Police Department; Officers from the department stepped up their traffic enforcement during this two week period. A total of 36 citations were issued for various traffic related offenses. Among the citations written included:
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Community Policy