Buffalo Bill Rodeo Arena Gets A Facelift From Longtime Volunteers

After a nationwide search, Great Plains Health is pleased to announce a new addition to its executive team. Summer Owen, MBA, will. assume the role of chief financial officer on June 13. Owen has 18 years of experience in healthcare finance, including eight years in a chief financial officer role with LifePoint Health in Fort Morgan, Colo. “Summer has a true talent for driving financial performance and process improvement,” Ivan Mitchell, CEO, says. “She is already an asset to our team and we are confident in the wealth of knowledge and leadership she brings to Great Plains Health.” In her previous role, Owen led financial and support operations for a 50 acute bed hospital, geriatric behavioral health unit, home care agency and multi-specialty physician group with multiple outreach locations. Owen’s specialties include operations management, budgeting, capital planning and cost containment. “Joining the team at Great Plains Health is an exciting step,” Owen says. “I am impressed by this organization’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of Greater Nebraska. I am eager to contribute to the continued success of Great Plains Health and this community.” Owen holds a master of business administration degree in finance and accounting from Regis University and a bachelor of science degree in business from the University of Phoenix. She is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and Healthcare Financial Management Association. Owen is excited to make North Platte her home and learn more about the community. Owen and her husband enjoy fishing, camping and spending time with family.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO