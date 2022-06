LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's top restaurants and hotels are getting high ratings from AAA. In a news release Thursday, AAA announced this year’s Four Diamond Hotel and Restaurant Designations, which include six hotels and two restaurants in Louisville. These establishments are part of an exclusive list of more than 1,700 Four Diamond hotels and more than 600 Four Diamond restaurants across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

