Seventy-eight years ago today, Europe was saved from the Nazis. To many people, June 6 is nothing more than another day on the calendar. Yet it should be recognized as one of the most important days in world history. It was on this date, off the coast of northern France, that hundreds of thousands of Allied troops landed in Normandy, by air and sea, to rescue Europe from Nazi Germany. Two of these troops, Edward "Babe" Heffron and William "Wild Bill" Guarnere, were from South Philadelphia. Their bravery and courage were chronicled in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO