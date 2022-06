Senior Chris Pieper repeated as the sub-section high jump champion and is one of eight Caledonia/Spring Grove boys to qualify for the May 31 and June 2 Section Track & Field Championships. Both sophomore Josh Beardmore and freshman Fischer Wait advanced in three different events while junior Eric Mauss qualified in two events. Other Warriors qualifying were senior Reid Bjerke plus freshmen Eli Staggemeyer, Owen Staggemeyer and Ethan Stendel. The eight boys have qualified in six events – three sprints, two relays and high jump. The boys had the top two high jumps and three of the four best times in the 200-meter dash. No Warrior girls qualified to compete at section.

CALEDONIA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO