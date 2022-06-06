ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TX

Walter Izear Beard, Jr.

By Bluebonnet News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalter Izear Beard, Jr., 62, of Dayton, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, in Baytown. Walter was born September 20, 1959, in Dayton to parents Walter Izear Beard, Sr. and Zoble Mae Williams Beard. Walter was a longtime...

James Loyd Moseley

James Loyd Moseley passed away on June 7, 2022 at the age of 52. James was born, raised and graduated from high school in Liberty, Texas. He worked as an OTR truck driver for CFI, traveling the country with his faithful companion, Zeus – also fondly referred to as Z-man. When not working, James enjoyed going to casinos and spending time visiting family and friends.
LIBERTY, TX
Joy Ann Seale

Joy Ann Seale, 83, of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, June 2, 2022. She was born on Saturday, September 17, 1938, in Linden, Texas to Grady Cary Seale and Mildred Lucille (Early) Seale, both of whom have preceded her in death. Joy was also preceded in...
CLEVELAND, TX
Girlfriend of man who allegedly stole Dayton police car now facing charges

A Dayton man who allegedly stole and ditched a police cruiser on May 31 is still on the run, although authorities have now arrested a person they say has been aiding and abetting 54-year-old Clifford Oclair. On Monday, deputies with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office arrested Tavasha Marie Banning, 41, of Dayton, on a third-degree felony charge of Hindering the Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon.
DAYTON, TX
Fatal accident claims life in Hull

A local man and woman were involved in a fatal two-vehicle accident on FM 770 in Hull near the Liberty-Hardin county line around 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries and the woman was critically injured. According to Fire Chief...
HULL, TX
Free Outdoor Expo coming to Cleveland this weekend

The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce is just days away from its annual family-friendly festival, Outdoor Expo, happening this Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is held at the beginning of each summer at Stancil Park and features “outdoor” activities and educational exhibits, including the popular Snake & Reptile Show, archery, a BB gun range, KidFish catch & release fishing, the Liberty County AgriLife AgVenture exhibit, KidZone inflatable area, and the Touch-a-Truck exhibit, where kids (and adults) can sit in, touch, and take pictures with interesting vehicles and construction equipment.
CLEVELAND, TX
Liberty woman reels in shark while fishing in the Trinity River

A Liberty woman has a fishing story that is off the hook. While fishing for catfish in the Trinity River in Liberty on Friday, June 3, she instead snagged a 3-foot bull shark. “I really thought it was a catfish when it first hit my line,” said Breanna Duff. “My husband Norman started yelling that it was a shark and I said, ‘No, it’s not.’ I was really shocked when I realized that he was right. It was a shark.”
LIBERTY, TX

