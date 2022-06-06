Walter Izear Beard, Jr.

The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce is just days away from its annual family-friendly festival, Outdoor Expo, happening this Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is held at the beginning of each summer at Stancil Park and features “outdoor” activities and educational exhibits, including the popular Snake & Reptile Show, archery, a BB gun range, KidFish catch & release fishing, the Liberty County AgriLife AgVenture exhibit, KidZone inflatable area, and the Touch-a-Truck exhibit, where kids (and adults) can sit in, touch, and take pictures with interesting vehicles and construction equipment.
