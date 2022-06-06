ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

June 6: County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update/ Latimer introduced Terrance Raynor as Acting Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety

 4 days ago

You may also go to YouTube to watch the full briefing. Westchester County Executive George Latimer has appointed Terrance Raynor acting Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety. Raynor previously served as the Department’s Deputy Commissioner under then Commissioner Tom Gleason. Latimer said: “Terrance has an...

