Ringo Starr was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Berklee College of Music in a special ceremony held on Thursday (2 June).In his address, The Beatles drummer gave graduates a light-hearted glimpse into his approach to performing. “You know, I just hit them. That’s all I do,” Starr said. “I just hit the buggers. And it seems to be, I hit them in the right place.”Starr, who was unable to attend the university’s main graduation event last month, recounted his personal history with the drums, which he started playing as a child when recovering from tuberculosis in hospital. Once...

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO