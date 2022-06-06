ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Cube Chain Launches High-Performance Modular Mainnet to Meet Demand For Web 3.0

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld’s leading public Web3 blockchain, Cube Chain, on Monday announced the launch of its Cube mainnet — the end product of Cube Chain’s blockchain project that is accessible by the public. Cube Chain is a new, modular and permissionless blockchain designed based on multi-chain architecture. Similar...

cryptopotato.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Binance.US Launches Crypto Staking Assault on Rivals Coinbase and Gemini

Binance.US, the American arm of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has launched a blockchain staking product promising high yields on staked crypto, with the aim of outflanking similar offerings from rival U.S.-based exchanges. The staking service – where users lock in assets to support proof-of-stake (PoS) networks – enables...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Biggest Ethereum Whales Load Up on One Exchange Token and Three Decentralized Finance Altcoins: On-Chain Data

Ethereum’s richest bagholders are currently loading up on one exchange token, plus three other altcoins in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. According to data from blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the top 100 Ethereum whales have their eye on WOO, the utility token that powers WOO Network, a decentralized exchange (DEX) that aims to provide deep liquidity and super-efficient order execution.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Remains Revenue King as Competing L1s Get Crushed

Blockchain network usage has fallen across most major ecosystems as the bear market deepens, but Ethereum still outshines its competitors in terms of revenues. Crypto network fees and revenue are good indicators of the state of markets. In bull markets, demand is high, and fees and revenue increase, however, the opposite occurs when the bears have control of things.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Ripple Taps Lunu to Provide Crypto Payments for Luxury Products

As a result of the partnership, European luxury brands such as Farfetch, Steven Stone, and Off-White enabled customers to pay in digital assets. The blockchain company – Ripple – joined forces with the Berlin-based cryptocurrency payment provider – Lunu – to allow luxury retailers to accept digital assets as a means of settlement. Customers can pay their bills this way, both in-store and online employing Ripple’s Liquidity Hub.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cube#Modular#Infrastructure#Meet Demand For Web#Cube Chain#Defi#Nft
cryptopotato.com

Binance Partners With Malaysian Exchanges to Accelerate Crypto Adoption (Report)

Binance plans to partner with MX Global and other Malaysian cryptocurrency trading venues to strengthen the local digital asset industry. The world’s leading cryptocurrency platform – Binance – reportedly revealed intentions to join forces with Malaysian exchanges to boost the local digital asset sector. Malaysia Could Benefit...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Over $200 Million Liquidated as Bitcoin Gets Rejected at $32K

The number of liquidations has jumped above $200 million on a daily scale as the entire market is covered in red once more. Bitcoin failed at $32,000 and brought all the altcoins with it south, resulting in another market-wide retracement. Thus, the liquidations and the number of liquidated traders skyrocketed.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Blockchain 101: Blockchain for Dummies

Much has been said about blockchain, about how it is the technology of the century and the future, and about its potential and how it can disrupt several niches ranging from supply chain management to finance. It has gathered a lot of traction and criticism from high-profile individuals and institutions,...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Market Data
NEWSBTC

Powerful crypto tokens that could help you retire rich: Quant Network (QNT), Fantom (FTM) and Gnox (GNOX)

Many people now have numerous choices for financial independence thanks to cryptocurrency. As blockchain technology evolves, the industry grows stronger and better. Many people are now benefiting from blockchain technology. Cryptocurrency is already being employed for a range of purposes, ranging from international payments to becoming wealthy. While Bitcoin and...
MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu Payments Now Enabled in 179 Countries Through This BitPay Integration

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

PayPal Will Now Allow Users to Transfer Bitcoin and Ethereum To External Wallets

PayPal is extending its features to now allow users to better incorporate cryptocurrency in their everyday lives. Bitcoin and Ethereum can officially be transferred to external wallets. The long-awaited feature creates a seamless integration between crypto and everyday use and continues to perpetuate the popularity of cryptocurrency services. In an...
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinist.com

DeFi Lending Platform AvaxFi secures VC funding from Zen Capital, a Web3 focused Venture Capital fund

The Venture Capital fund Zen Capital is a crypto fund that has quietly built a portfolio of promising companies. It’s led by a group of entrepreneurs and technologists who believe in the power of decentralized technology to change the world. The fund works with blockchain entrepreneurs looking to build companies that will last for decades. Zen Capital is a Limited Partner of Pantera Capital, the first U.S. institutional asset manager focused exclusively on blockchain technology. Additionally, the Zen Capital has invested in some of the most high potential Ethereum and Solana native projects in the space, including SolChicks, Mars4, SpellFire, Ertha, and Soldex; and is now doubling down on the DeFi component of their portfolio and exposure to the Avalanche ecosystem, adding lending platform AvaxFi to their list.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Solana launches $100M investment and grant fund for South Korean web3 startups

The crypto market has been quite volatile over the past few months, but users are still holding strong and investors aren’t backing down. Solana is the latest to bring money into the system. Solana Ventures and Solana Foundation have set up a $100 million investment and grant fund to deploy capital into South Korean web3 startups, Johnny Lee, general manager of games at Solana Labs, told TechCrunch. The fund will focus on gaming studios, GameFi, NFTs and DeFi in South Korea.
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Lightning Network Payments Platform Secures $6M Seed Investment

The freshly raised capital will be deployed to develop and commercialize its Bitcoin and Lightning Network payments platform. Mash, a Lightning network startup, has announced raising $6 million in seed funding. Expanding its team across different fields such as engineering, marketing, sales, and business development also remains an area of focus in addition to executing its go-to-market strategy.
MARKETS
u.today

Cardano Network Keeps Expanding with Djed to Be Listed on Blockchain's First Hybrid DEX

Yesterday, June 7, it became known that COTI and MuesliSwap joined forces and formed a strategic partnership to implement Djed Stablecoin on a decentralized exchange. This marks the expansion of Cardano-related platforms and products since Djed is blockchain's overcollateralized algorithmic stablecoin issued in collaboration with COTI and MuesliSwap, being the first hybrid decentralized exchange also engineered on Cardano basement. Partnership will not only make it possible to utilize Djed as a trading pair with other coins available on MuesliSwap but also to provide liquidity through a stablecoin's trading pools on a decentralized exchange and thereby allow users to receive returns on their crypto assets.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

On-Chain Volume on DEXs Surpasses its Centralized Counterparts: Chainalysis

Liquidity providers (LPs) earned between $50M and $150M monthly transaction fees for providing liquidity to decentralized exchanges, according to Chainalysis. Chainalysis’ latest report finds that decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have surpassed centralized exchanges (CEXs) in terms of on-chain transaction volume since January 2021. However, to maintain their lead in market share, DEXs may need to resolve a set of issues, including regulatory scrutiny, in the future.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Animoca Brands Reveals How Much its Investment Portfolio is Worth

The blockchain VC firm holds more of its portfolio in digital assets than it does in cash. Animoca Brands – a blockchain game publisher and venture capital company – has released its investor update for the first four months of 2022. The firm reportedly held over 340 investments worth about $1.5 billion in total.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy