BitKeep, the top Web3.0 wallet in Asia, launched a new feature named “Crypto Red Packets” on June 1, 2022. As a leader in cross-chain wallets that supports more than 55 mainnets, more than 1,000,000 NFTs, and more than 10,000 DApps, BitKeep is committed to creating a one-stop decentralized crypto wallet that is safe, convenient, and fun to use to cater to its diversified userbase. The newly released feature is intended to bring digital assets into mainstream social media products for the first time, with the aim to provide universal access to the future of Web3.0.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 23 HOURS AGO