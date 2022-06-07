ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson says no-confidence vote win ‘decisive’ despite mass Tory rebellion

By Julia Saqui
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ofXyx_0g2N8Q2K00

Boris Johnson has said the government can now “move on” following a “convincing” result in a confidence ballot on his leadership.

The prime minister won the no-confidence vote – triggered when 54 of his MPs demanded the contest – but the margin of 211 votes to 148 reveals more than 40 per cent of Tory MPs voted against Johnson.

Following the result, Johnson claimed the vote as “a very good result for politics and for the country” and rejected the notion he would be forced to call a snap election.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister apologises for ‘godawful’ Birmingham and Blackpool comment

A Government minister has apologised for describing Birmingham and Blackpool are “godawful” places.Heather Wheeler, the Tory MP for South Derbyshire, said she made an “inappropriate remark that does not reflect my actual view” at a conference on Thursday.Her apology followed reports that she appeared to go off script at an event to launch the Government’s new digital strategy, saying: “I was just at a conference in Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful.”She was speaking on the same day Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a major speech in Blackpool, as he sought to get his embattled premiership back on track.#Digital minister...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory Party brands donor’s comments on immigration ‘unacceptable’

A Tory donor is said to have claimed “Sharia law is de facto law” in parts of England, in comments on immigration branded “unacceptable” by the party.Businessman Maurizio Bragagni described London as “worse than any African metropolis” in an online article for the Italian news website Saturno Notizie, according to a BBC translation.Dr Bragagni gave his views on immigration and integration in England in a piece published in his native Italian last month, which has since been taken down.He told the PA news agency: “I have never knowingly offended anyone. I apologise that my article originally written in Italian caused...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Patel welcomes High Court ruling on Rwanda scheme as campaigners vow to fight on

Campaign groups have vowed to keep fighting after losing a High Court bid to block the Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda as Home Secretary Priti Patel welcomed the ruling.The Prince of Wales was reported as privately describing the Government’s policy as “appalling”, with the High Court’s decision paving the way for the first flight to go ahead on Tuesday.Up to 130 people had been notified they could be removed with 31 people due on Tuesday’s flight, the court previously heard.Lawyers for almost 100 migrants had submitted legal challenges asking to stay in the UK with the remaining anticipated...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Priti Patel Rwanda deportations to go ahead without promised watchdog to monitor conditions

Priti Patel is deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda without a promised watchdog intended to oversee the process and protect their rights, The Independent has learned.Earlier this year the government committed to setting up a monitoring committee for the controversial removal programme – which would report back on conditions and raise the alarm over any problems.But ministers have now quietly admitted that the watchdog, as well as a separate joint committee, have still not been set up despite the Home Office pressing ahead with the first flights next week.It comes as the UN’s refugee agency said the entire programme was in...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Trump posts Mount Rushmore with his face as Jan 6 committee promises bombshell evidence against him

Donald Trump is sharing old memes and envisioning himself on monuments to America’s most well-known presidents as the January 6 committee prepares for its first public hearing later this week.The ex-president “re-Truthed” two images depicting himself as part of the iconic Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota on Monday, according to Insider. One of the images was actually a photograph taken by the Associated Press in 2020 that captured Mr Trump grinning in front of the monument during a visit to the site; due to the framing, Mr Trump’s visage is squared near-perfectly with an emply spot on the...
POTUS
The Independent

Russian offensive remains ‘deeply troubled’ – Western officials

Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine remains “deeply troubled” despite recent tactical gains, Western officials have said.Both sides in the conflict are taking heavy losses, with the Russian death toll from the fighting estimated at between 15,000 and 20,000.Officials believe most of the besieged city of Sievierodonetsk is in Russian hands and will eventually fall.However, they said the Russians faced a series of major obstacles if they were to achieve their objective of securing the Donbas region, which is part-held by pro-Moscow separatists.The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update...
POLITICS
The Independent

Community member joined council after watching its ‘chilling’ Grenfell response

A member of the Grenfell community has said she decided to run for a seat in the local council after watching its “chilling” response to the fire.Claire Simmons, an academic who lives on Lancaster Road, was elected to Kensington and Chelsea Council as a Labour councillor for the Notting Dale ward, which includes Grenfell Tower, at this year’s poll in May.Ms Simmons said she felt a “sense of the duty” in the aftermath of the 2017 disaster, which caused the death of 72 people.In an interview with the PA news agency ahead of the fifth anniversary on Tuesday, Ms Simmons...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebellion#Mass#Snap Election#Uk#Tory
The Independent

Tory MP warns education is being ‘weaponised by those against us’

A Tory MP calling for greater transparency over potential Chinese influence in UK universities has claimed too many academics are failing to recognise that “education is being weaponised by those against us”.Alicia Kearns warned that Confucius Institutes – public language and cultural education programmes funded by an organisation linked to the Chinese government – are “undermining the integrity of the Mandarin education in our country”.Analysis by the China Research Group shows that British schools and universities rely on 30 Confucius Institutes, the highest number of any country, to co-ordinate the teaching of Mandarin.In England, the Department for Education’s flagship £26.4...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Scottish minister recalls being ‘petrified’ during Falklands battle

Scottish Justice Secretary Keith Brown has told how he was “petrified” during the Battle of Two Sisters in the Falklands War.Mr Brown, who also serves as veterans minister in the Scottish Government, said he joined the Royal Marines in 1980 as a result of the employment situation at the time and as a way to get fit.In 1982, he was shipped out to the Falkland Islands with 45 Commando.The first hint Mr Brown had that something could be afoot was when his leave was cancelled.“We’re due to go on leave for Easter and someone comes over the Tannoy and says...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘I won’t give up,’ Zelensky tells students

President Zelensky addressed student Ukrainian societies on Friday pledging that he would not give up or “concede” territory to Russia.He spoke to Ukrainian student societies at Birmingham University, Coventry, London School of Economics, UCL, City of London, Oxford, Cambridge, and Glasgow and Manchester over video-link and urged them to help rebuild the country once victory was assured.Matt Frei of Channel 4 News asked President Zelensky whether there was a stage where he would need to cede territory to the Russians given the loss of life in the eastern Donbas region.He also asked what he felt about Finland and Sweden gaining...
EDUCATION
The Independent

High Court refuses to block first flight to Rwanda

The first flight as part of the Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda can go ahead on Tuesday, a High Court judge has ruled.Several people due to be given a one-way ticket to the east African nation as part of Home Secretary Priti Patel’s bid to curb Channel crossings, as well as campaign groups and a union, had asked judges to block their upcoming deportation flight.Up to 130 people had been notified they could be removed and on Friday, the court in London heard 31 people were due on the first flight, with the Home Office planning to schedule...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

NATO's eastern nations want better protection from alliance

Nine NATO nations on the alliance's eastern flank held talks Friday in Romania ahead of a key NATO summit later this month, with some leaders urging NATO to step up protections for them in light of Russia's protracted war against Ukraine.Friday's summit in Bucharest provided a platform for NATO’s Eastern members to discuss regional security issues and forge a united voice within the 30-member security alliance. Those attending included Romania, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.“We need to make sure that NATO is able and prepared to respond effectively and calibrated to the threats...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘about to take full control’ of key city

Ukrainian forces have been pushed back by a Russian bombardment in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and now only control its outskirts, the region’s governor told the RBC-Ukraine media outlet on Wednesday.Ukrainian special forces launched a counteroffensive days ago and cleared almost half of the city, but it made no sense for them to stay when Russia started levelling the area with shelling and air strikes, the official, Serhiy Gaidai, was quoted as saying."...Our (forces) now again control only the outskirts of the city. But the fighting is still going on, our (forces) are defending Sievierodonetsk, it is impossible to say the Russians completely control the city," he said. Read More Why did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedRussia admits to sending 600 conscripts to fight in UkraineFamily of Briton captured by Russian forces in Ukraine share emotional statementSievierodonetsk and Lysychansk are ‘dead cities’ due to Russian bombing, says ZelenskyUkrainian teen with Down syndrome meets his idol John Cena, who inspired him as he fled from Russia invasion
POLITICS
The Independent

GOP candidate says ‘Hitler is the kind of leader we need today’

A Republican House candidate has come under fire for supposedly lauding Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s ability to fire up “the crowds” and saying that he was “the kind of leader we need today”. Businessman Carl Paladino was speaking to Buffalo, New York radio station WBEN in February last year when he made the controversial comments. Mr Paladino was the GOP nominee for governor in the state in 2010 and is now running for the nomination in the seat of retiring Republican Representative Chris Jacobs. The chair of the House Republican Conference, New York Representative Elise Stefanik, endorsed Mr Paladino...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Biden reacts to first Capitol riot hearing: ‘Forces that led to January 6th remain at work today’

President Joe Biden spoke about the revelations made public at the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.Mr Biden made his remarks while speaking at the port of Los Angeles to speak about supply chain issues. But he began his address by speaking about speaking about the committee’s first prime time hearing on Thursday evening, which featured testimony from documentarian Nicholas Quested and officer Caroline Edwards. Mr Biden, who said he did not get to watch the hearings because he was conducting other business while he is in California for the Summit of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg refuses to debate why he ‘blocked’ bill that would have spared elephants from torture

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Commons leader Mark Spencer have refused to take part in a public debate on why they “blocked” a bill that would have spared elephants from torture in Asia.The Brexit opportunities minister and Mr Spencer are widely thought to have vetoed planned legislation to ban UK adverts for foreign theme parks where elephants are stabbed, chained and deprived of sleep, food and water to make them comply with orders.The Animals Abroad Bill, previously agreed in cabinet, would have outlawed adverts by British holiday companies for attractions where the animals are forced on pain of punishment to give...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against publisher over Home Office case in court

The Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against a newspaper publisher over an article about his legal case against the Home Office is due to have its first hearing on Thursday.Harry is suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of the Mail on Sunday, after the paper ran a story following a hearing in the duke’s separate High Court claim over his security arrangements when he is in the UK.The piece was published in February under the headline: “Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret … then – just minutes after...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

690K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy