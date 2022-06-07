Boris Johnson says no-confidence vote win ‘decisive’ despite mass Tory rebellion

Boris Johnson has said the government can now “move on” following a “convincing” result in a confidence ballot on his leadership.

The prime minister won the no-confidence vote – triggered when 54 of his MPs demanded the contest – but the margin of 211 votes to 148 reveals more than 40 per cent of Tory MPs voted against Johnson.

Following the result, Johnson claimed the vote as “a very good result for politics and for the country” and rejected the notion he would be forced to call a snap election.

