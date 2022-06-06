ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richland, MN

NRHEG High School celebrates class of 2022

By By ETHAN BECKER
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 4 days ago

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School celebrated their graduating class of 2022 on Sunday. The ceremony was held in the school gymnasium and began with a precession introduced by David Bunn, the secondary school principal. Following the precession, Sophie Stork led off the group of student-selected speakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C875q_0g2N8KzC00

“The teachers and staff here at NRHEG have spent countless hours educating, guiding and connecting with us … thank you for all that you have helped us learn,” Stork said to begin her speech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXeuQ_0g2N8KzC00

“Parents and guardians, you have shaped us all into fine individuals, and have helped make us not only into the people we are today, but who we strive to be in the future. We couldn’t be here without you,” Stork said.

Brittyn Anderson was the next student-selected speaker, and while Stork’s address was centered on how far the students have come through their school careers, Anderson’s speech centered around how much they’d overcome over the last four years of high school.

“When sophomore year came around, we had a clear understanding of our place on the pyramid. Not at the bottom, but one level up,” Anderson said. “I remember feeling as if we were spending the year waiting to be older, waiting for the then-juniors and seniors to move over and make some room for us. We were capable of greatness.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNba0_0g2N8KzC00

“Then, everything changed. The governor announced that we would need to take two weeks off of school … our sophomore year ended and with junior year we didn’t know what to expect, then it was announced we’d be trying hybrid learning,” Anderson said. “Looking back now, we had grown in a bunch of ways — we were more independent for one thing, we had gotten to use problem solving skills on our own … we had made some new friends and opened up ourselves to unexpected experiences.”

Cora Harpel was the final student-selected speaker, and it only fit that her address focused on the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQAcA_0g2N8KzC00

“Today is the day that begins the rest of our lives … Our childhood and youth is coming to an end, and it leaves us with the most uncertain element of time remaining: the future,” Harpel said, “I feel love for all of my classmates, and all that we have gone through together … We share more than just the experiences that have shaped us, we share this moment in time. The moment where we move on to something new, something better.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCDAk_0g2N8KzC00

“The future does not simply stand and wait to be discovered, you must create it for yourself,” Harpel said. “Your future is up to you. I know that whatever it is the class of 2022 chooses to do, we will do so with passion. We will burn down the obstacles on the way to success. The future is the time to do more than what is expected of us.”

The secondary school choir then went up and sang a song dedicated to the senior class, with senior members of the choir being able to join them in singing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lERYh_0g2N8KzC00

Then, parents of the high school seniors were presented with roses by their students, in honor of the work and dedication they had put in to get their children to this point. The graduating class then received their diplomas. Following the ceremony, there was a receiving line in the hallways of the high school due to the rain outside.

Comments / 0

Related
kduz.com

Feature Film Set in Henderson

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — A new feature film will be set in Henderson, and producers are looking for area locals to serve as extras in the film. KEYC reports producers say they are especially seeking adults over the age of 50 for this film, but anyone interested in participating can do so.
HENDERSON, MN
KARE 11

Missing U of M student Abdi Ali found dead

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Family confirmed on June 7 that Prior Lake college student Abdi Ali's body was found five days after he was last heard from on social media. According to a representative for the family, Ali, who attended the University of Minnesota, was located on Monday night. The...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Mother and daughter traumatized after Golden Valley carjacking

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Officials in Golden Valley are increasing their focus on carjackings after several were reported in recent weeks. Authorities are concerned the suspects in these frightening cases are getting more and more brazen. "Running at me with the gun was like up his arm sleeve,...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Richland, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
KEYC

City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

78 years ago today, over 156,000 Allied troops stormed five beaches across the Normandy area in Northern France. Minnesota is also one of the two states with the slowest corn planting this year, with 82% planted compared to the normal 92 percent. VINE Faith in Action launches new art exhibit.
Power 96

Two Owatonna Area Teens Dead After Murder-Suicide

Medford, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Steele County say the weekend deaths of two teenagers were the result of a murder-suicide. A news release issued today by the Steele County Sheriff's Office says the preliminary autopsy results have confirmed that 18-year-old Chandra Pelcha was murdered and 19-year-old Jerome Caldwell took his own life. The evidence indicates Caldwell fatally shot the other teenager in the chest and head before turning the gun on himself.
MEDFORD, MN
KIMT

Kasson man sentenced for threatening a Rochester woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Kicking in a woman’s door and threatening to kill her results in probation for a Rochester man. Joseph Stanley Cox, 38 of Kasson, was arrested on February 15 and charged with first-degree burglary, stalking, terroristic threats, and domestic assault. Rochester police say there were called to the northwest part of the city by a woman who accused Cox of kicking down her door, entering her home, and then as the woman called 911, Cox allegedly made a cutting motion across his neck and said “you are dead.”
CBS Minnesota

Family: Missing UMN Student Found Dead, No Foul Play Suspected

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing University of Minnesota student has been found dead. Family confirmed with WCCO that the 21-year-old student’s body was found Monday evening. The family says no foul play is suspected. The student, who was from Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1. — If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency please know help is always available. You can call 24 hours a day, seven days a week; the number is 800-273-8255.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secondary School#School Principal#Highschool#Nrheg High School
mspmag.com

Breaking News in the '70s with Pat Miles

In 1978, I’d never been to Minneapolis, and I had no intention of taking the weekend news anchor job at WCCO. I thought: a free trip! But I met Don Shelby at the airport, we hit it off immediately, and the next thing I knew, I was driving the white Ford Fiesta my grandpa gave me up to Minneapolis. I rented a house with fellow WCCO reporter Caroline Lowe, just off Lake of the Isles, just like Mary Richards and Rhoda.
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Dies In Crash On Gravel Road In Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Wednesday night. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, 911 callers found the motorcyclist unresponsive on 211th Street in Eagle Lake around 9:20 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts, the motorcyclist — identified as 43-year-old Troy Tabor — died at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Tabor apparently lost control on the gravel road and was ejected. According to the sheriff’s office, Tabor was not wearing a helmet, nor was he licensed to drive a motorcycle. The crash is being investigated.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Coon Rapids Crash Between Motorcycle, Car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane. A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is being investigated.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man killed in farm accident in Redwood County

A man was killed in a farm accident Thursday in Redwood County. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near Sundown Township, between Clements and Sanborn. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says the man was run over by a tractor. He was alive with critical injuries when first responders arrived but later died of his injuries.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KARE 11

Wright County man charged with swindling 35 homeowners of $849k

ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — A 53-year-old Albertville man is charged in connection with swindling Minnesota home owners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Richard Patrick Wooton is charged with a felony offense of swindling 42 victims, and one of the property’s had a value of more than $35,000, according to a criminal complaint released June 2.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
DL-Online

One injured in Highway 10 crash near Perham

A one-car crash on Highway 10 near Perham sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday. Jacob Daniel Anderson, 19, of Hugo, Minn., was taken to Perham Health with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. He was eastbound on Highway 10 in a 2008 Ford Fusion when it left...
PERHAM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Plymouth Police Investigate Deadly Gas Station Shooting

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening at a gas station. Officers were called to the business on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North at about 8:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting. BREAKING: Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on 36th Ave N. just off of Highway 169. A male victim died after being taken to a local hospital. No word on any arrests at this point. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wzYbMqH51x — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) June 10, 2022 They arrived to find a “male with a gunshot wound.” The victim later died at an area hospital. On Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Marlon Pompey, of Maple Grove. Police are asking for anyone with information on this homicide to call 763-509-5177.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Hilltop, 1 Arrested

HILLTOP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was shot in a small Twin Cities suburb Saturday evening, and another man was arrested in connection with the incident. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to the 4700 block of Central Avenue Northeast in Hilltop around 7:45 p.m. Officers learned a shooting occurred inside an apartment building, but they were unable to locate anyone with injuries. The sheriff’s office said a man later showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition. Police also learned a vehicle left the scene after the shooting. Officers found that vehicle and arrested the man occupying it. He is being held at the Anoka County Jail awaiting charges. The shooting remains under investigation. Hilltop is a city of less than 800 people that lies within Columbia Heights.
ccxmedia.org

Argument at Brooklyn Park Gas Station Leads to Road Rage Shooting

Brooklyn Park police say an argument at a gas station escalated into a shooting on the road. Police responded to the intersection of Highway 252 and Brookdale Drive shortly before 1:50 a.m. Thursday. At that intersection police found the victims who said they were shot at before crashing into another unrelated vehicle.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
70
Followers
131
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

Comments / 0

Community Policy