ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Nigerian civilians bear brunt of attacks by armed groups

By The Associated Press
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ye7hU_0g2N7s1P00
Nigeria Church Attack Nigerian police officers tape around the St. Francis Catholic church in Owo Nigeria, Monday, June 6, 2022 a day after an attack that targeted worshipers. The gunmen who killed 50 people at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria opened fire on worshippers both inside and outside the building in a coordinated attack before escaping the scene, authorities and witnesses said Monday. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) (Sunday Alamba)

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, faces a myriad of security threats — from Islamic State-linked militants in the north to separatist movements in the south.

Much of the violence is related to religious extremism, but some attacks are fueled by conflicts over natural resources. What all have in common, though, is that civilians are most often the victims.

Armed groups are able to carry out prolonged assaults in remote locations where help is often delayed by an inadequate security presence. In many cases, accurate death tolls are never compiled.

A look at some of the attacks targeting Nigerian civilians in the past five years:

JUNE 5, 2022 — Gunmen attack a service at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, located in Ondo state in southwestern Nigeria. A local state legislator says at least 50 people were killed.

APRIL 2022 — An armed gang attacks four villages in a remote corner of Plateau state in northern Nigeria, killing more than 100 people.

MARCH 2022 — Gunmen attack a train near Nigeria’s capital with explosives and gunfire, killing at least seven people.

JANUARY 2022 — Dozens of civilians are killed in three days of bloodshed by armed groups in northwest Zamfara state.

DECEMBER 2021 — Gunmen open fire on a bus in Sokoto state in northwestern Nigeria, killing at least 23 passengers.

SEPTEMBER 2021 — An attack in a village in northern Kaduna state leaves at least 37 dead. Locals say the violence stemmed from an ongoing conflict between herders and farmers over land and water issues.

NOVEMBER 2020 — Suspected members of the Islamic militant group Boko Haram kill at least 40 farmers and fishermen in northeastern Borno state.

JUNE 2020 — Suspected members of the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram kill at least 81 people in a village in northeastern Borno state.

JULY 2019 — Suspected Boko Haram extremists kill more than 60 people in an attack on villagers leaving a funeral in northeastern Borno state.

JUNE 2019 — A suicide bomber kills at least 30 people gathered to watch a soccer match on television in northeastern Borno state.

APRIL 2019 — Suspected Boko Haram extremists attack a village in northeastern Borno state, killing at least 25 people who had returned home from a wedding.

FEBRUARY 2019 — Clashes between farmers and herdsmen leave 29 dead in central Kaduna state.

FEBRUARY 2019 — Suspected Boko Haram militants kill at least 60 people in a town near the Cameroonian border in northeastern Borno state.

JUNE 2018 — More than 200 people die in clashes between farmers and herders in central Plateau state.

JUNE 2018 — Clashes between herders and farmers in central Plateau state leave 86 dead.

MAY 2018 — At least 24 people are killed in an attack on a mosque in northern Adamawa state.

APRIL 2018 — Gunmen kill 15 people in an attack on a Catholic church, including two priests in central Benue state.

FEBRUARY 2018 — Three suicide bombers attack a crowded market in northern Borno state, killing at least 20 people.

JANUARY 2018 — Gunmen fatally shoot at least 17 worshippers at a church service for the new year in Rivers state.

NOVEMBER 2017 — At least 50 people are killed in a suicide bombing at a mosque during morning prayers in northeastern Adamawa state.

AUGUST 2017 — Suspected Boko Haram extremists attacked a camp for displaced people and a nearby market in northeastern Borno state, killing at least 20.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Gunmen kill dozens in 'satanic' attack in Nigerian church

June 5 (UPI) -- Gunmen on motorcycles swarmed a church in Nigeria on Sunday, and began shooting their weapons and throwing St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church dynamite, killing dozens of worshippers. At least 40 people including women and children were killed at the church in the city of Owo, Nigerian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerian#Bear#Islamic#Plateau
Vice

Revealed: CIA-Trained Militia Used US-Made Weapons in Deadly Attack

At least 22 people including 2 children were killed, and dozens more injured, by US-made weapons that were directly supplied to a Somali counter-terrorism force that split and fought internally over control of US-supplied assets, VICE World News can confirm after an independent review of the weapons involved. The deadly...
WORLD
BBC

Nigeria's facial scars: The last generation

Facial scarification was once popular across Nigeria. Deep cuts, usually on both cheeks or the forehead, were carved on children by families and communities, mostly as a mark of identity. The marks also held stories of pain, reincarnations and beauty. The practice, however, has been fading away since a federal...
AFRICA
BBC

Port Harcourt: Nigeria church crush leaves 31 dead

Nigerian police say they have launched an investigation after 31 people died in a crush in the southern city of Port Harcourt. It happened in a sports field on Saturday morning where a church was handing out food to the poor, some of whom had waited there overnight. The crowd...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
The Independent

Al-Qaeda threatens suicide bombings in India to ‘avenge’ ruling party’s former spokesperson’s insult to prophet

Indian federal intelligence agencies have sounded an alert after terror outfit Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) threatened suicide bombings over remarks by political leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).The terrorist organisation said in a letter that these suicide bombings would be to “avenge” the insulting remarks to the prophet Muhammad, reported The Indian Express. “A few days ago, the propagators and flag bearers of Hindutva – a system and philosophy hostile to the religion and Shariah of Allah – insulted and slandered the purest of beings, the most honourable after God himself, Muhammad al Mustafa, Ahmad al...
INDIA
Daily Beast

Many Feared Dead After Gunmen Attack Catholic Church in Nigeria

Gunmen attacked worshippers at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria, firing shots and detonating explosives shortly after a Sunday service began, according to local officials. No death toll was immediately released but one state lawmaker said the fear was dozens, including children, were killed. A priest was reportedly also abducted from St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state, which is generally regarded as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful areas. The state governor said the attack was “vile and satanic.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Over 50 Feared Dead in Nigeria Church Attack, Officials Say

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen opened fire on worshippers and detonated explosives at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday, leaving dozens feared dead, state lawmakers said. The attackers targeted the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state just as the worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday, legislator Ogunmolasuyi...
RELIGION
BBC

Lagos okadas: Nigeria crushes 2,000 motorcycle taxis

More than 2,000 confiscated motorcycle taxis have been crushed in Nigeria's biggest city, Lagos, following a ban on the vehicles, known as okadas. The move comes following the lynching of a man by suspected riders last month, which sparked outrage. Sunday David, a 38-year-old sound engineer, was killed in the...
CARS
Reuters

Rwanda says 'will not sit idly by' if attacked in dispute with Congo

KIGALI, May 31 (Reuters) - Rwanda will retaliate if it suffers further attacks from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, after accusing Congo of firing shells across the border earlier this month. Congo summoned Rwanda's ambassador and suspended RwandAir flights to Congo over the weekend...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Six People Killed in Congo Diamond Mine Cave-In

(Reuters) - At least six people were killed when an artisanal diamond mine in Democratic Republic of Congo's Kasai province caved in, a provincial official said on Thursday, adding that there could be more victims. Artisanal mines are usually dug by hand, often in dangerous conditions. Fatal accidents are common.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pakistan bus crashes into ravine in country’s southwest, killing 22, officials say

A speeding bus in Pakistan veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in a remote area of southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, killing 22 passengers, including women and children, a government official said.The accident occurred in Baluchistan province’s Qilla Saifullah district, about 200km north of capital Quetta.Abdul Ali, an eyewitness, told the Associated Press that he saw the bus going faster, skidding and falling into the ravine. He said people from a nearby village alerted police who rushed to the scene.Deputy district administrator Mohammad Qasim said there were no survivors, adding that rescuers were trying to transport...
ACCIDENTS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy