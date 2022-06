The Minnesota Vikings look like a team that could improve a lot in 2022. But Colin Cowherd has a prediction for the team that is way beyond bold. On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd asserted that the Vikings are a team he sees "doubling their win total" in 2022. He highlighted their new coaching staff as a reason the team will be much better.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO