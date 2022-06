Default in the payment of principal and interest has occurred under the terms of a promissory note (the “Note”) and a real estate mortgage (the “Mortgage”) dated October 12, 2011, executed and delivered by Charles A. Wilkes and Crystal M. Wilkes (“Mortgagor”) to Converse County Bank, as security for the Note of the same date. The Mortgage was recorded on October 20, 2011, as Reception No. 992185 in Book 1434 at Page 363 in the records of the office of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds of Converse County, Wyoming.

CONVERSE COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO