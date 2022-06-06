ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers sign second-round pick Luke Goedeke

By Sam Robinson
 2 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Luke Goedeke. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers trotted out their Ali MarpetAlex Cappa guard tandem for the past three seasons, seeing the duo play a steady role on the team’s Super Bowl LV journey. Both players’ offseason exits — Marpet to retirement and Cappa to Cincinnati in free agency — created a rare glaring need for the Bucs during their Tom Brady period.

After trading for Shaq Mason, the Bucs invested again at the position by drafting Luke Goedeke in the second round. The Bucs signed the Central Michigan product to his four-year rookie contract Monday. Tampa Bay traded up three spots to nab the converted tight end at No. 57.

The second of two second-round picks the Bucs made, Goedeke will move from right tackle to guard. This should be an easier transition, position-wise at least, than the one the 6-foot-5 blocker made in college. Goedeke played tight end at Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He converted to right tackle at Central Michigan, playing there throughout 2019 and remaining an O-line fixture in 2021. He redshirted in 2018 and missed all of 2020 due to injury, but he finished as a first-team All-MAC blocker last season.

Mason is locked in at right guard, leaving Goedeke to vie for the other guard post. The Bucs re-signed backup Aaron Stinnie this offseason and have 2021 third-rounder Robert Hainsey representing competition. The losers of this battle will provide depth for the reigning NFC South champions.

Stinnie started the Bucs’ final three games in their Super Bowl-winning season, replacing an injured Cappa. Hainsey spent his final season in college at tackle and developed at center as an NFL rookie. He is now striving for a first-string guard role, though the cross-training would also stand to help him as a swing backup.

