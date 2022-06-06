ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rethinking AR-15s for 18-year-olds

By Zachary B. Wolf
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are some indications that bipartisan talks on new gun laws could go further than previously expected. They won't solve America's gun violence problem, but they could create a standard for red flag laws and improve background...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 52

5th SFG Veteran
3d ago

The 'bullet' depicted is not from an AR-15. So why are they banning AR-15's other than liberals are frightened of any rifle with a pistol grip.

Reply(7)
13
Keith Denham
3d ago

how about spending some bucks and make the schools safer for the kids. after all the lawmakers have a fence and armed security guards

Reply(1)
11
Jacob North
3d ago

Like the ones we send to war who use even more “dangerous” rifles? We can trust them to go into combat but not to have an effective hunting rifle?

Reply(19)
7
