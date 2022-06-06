ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Mount Vernon resident shares journey taking gender-affirming therapy

By Nadia Galindo
 4 days ago

A Mount Vernon resident is sharing their journey taking gender-affirming hormones.

News 12 first interviewed Alex Lewack last summer before he began taking testosterone.

Over the last eight months of treatments, he’s seen many physical changes.

"My facial hair has gotten darker, my voice has gotten deeper," Lewack said.

Guide: 2022 Pride Month events in the tri-state area
Guide: LGBTQ resources and support groups
Guide: LGBTQ+ groups to donate to and volunteer with

They've been documenting their story on social media.

"It can be hard for me to be visible about this journey because there is always the public eye that can be negative about it." said Lewack.

Studies show gender-affirming therapies like testosterone produce better mental health outcomes.

Alex received their treatment through Planned Parenthood, but it’s also offered at the ally care center at Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Rebecca Glassman explains why it’s important for transgender people to have access to this medical care.

"I think that they in many cases are able to identify the way that they've always felt internally. And this is providing the external sort of cherry on top of who they want to be in life,” said Dr. Rebecca Glassman, Ally Care Center, Westchester Medical Center.

States like Texas and Florida are moving to ban gender affirming medical care for teens and children, which Lewack calls disheartening.

"No one should be denied health care, no one should be denied access to their affirming rights, and gender-affirming health care is a human right,” said Lewack.

Statistics show LGBTQ youth are more than four times likely to attempt suicide than their peers.

"So, I think finding medical providers who can provide gender-affirming care is more important than ever for these individuals and to provide true comprehensive wrap around care that addressees both mental health as well is physical health," said Dr. Glassman.

Taking testosterone will be a lifelong commitment for Alex, but it's medical care that helps them live out loud.

Comments / 0

