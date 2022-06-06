How Alzheimer’s helped a vendor create a new brand of lemonade

McDonald’s has partnered with the Marcus Graham Project to increase diversity in marketing. Black professionals only make up 5.8 percent of marketers in the United States. Of that small percentage, 68 percent of those employees are admin or entry-level, and 43.5 percent are in non-management roles, according to the American Association of Advertising Agencies. The Marcus Graham Project, which works to also increase the number of Black professionals in media. has teamed up with McDonald’s to bring in 13 aspiring marketers of color into the MGP summer iCR8™ Bootcamp, where the professionals will work as an intergrated team to impact actual marketing campaigns for McDonald’s.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO