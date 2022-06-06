ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

How Alzheimer’s helped a vendor create a new brand of lemonade

By Malik Brown
rolling out
rolling out
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Dirty” has been a vendor at Bonfire ATL for over a year, and his idea came from taking care of his mother, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. “Dirty” spoke with rolling out about his product and his experience at Bonfire ATL. What inspired you...

rollingout.com

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
rolling out

Put a Ring On It couple surprise fans at the reunion with a baby bump

The current season of “Put a Ring On It” ended with two of the three featured couples in the series announcing their engagement. One couple not only ended with a ring but added a baby bump to their storyline and a surprise reveal on the reunion. Charlana and her boyfriend Otis were fan favorites throughout the season although the couple struggled with communication. The reunion aired on OWN Friday, June 3 and audiences were surprised to see Charlana sporting a cute but second trimester-sizd baby bump.
RELATIONSHIPS
rolling out

Chef Bee says food trucks are vital to Atlanta

Chef Bee is the owner of the Atlanta food truck Everybody Eats Grill. Bee detailed how he launched his business, the importance of food trucks to the city, and gives tips to people who aspire to join the foodie scene. How did you start this food truck?. I basically started...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonade#Hbcu
rolling out

More fun: Why limit happy hour to just 1 hour?

This summer, Americans would prefer a “happy three hours” instead of just one. That’s according to a new poll of 2,000 adults aged 21+, where over a third (38 percent) of respondents said a happy hour should span an average of about three hours. Even so, respondents...
RESTAURANTS
rolling out

Milestones: Parents explain why they have implemented ‘tummy time’ with their babies

A baby’s first words are precious – but most parents stress out if they don’t say them soon enough. A recent survey of 2,000 parents of children ages three and under-examined their concerns relating to their child’s development, finding that 59 percent often worry their babies aren’t meeting certain milestones like saying “mama” or “dada” by their first birthday (65 percent).
RELATIONSHIPS
rolling out

McDonald’s partners with the Marcus Graham Project for executive bootcamp

McDonald’s has partnered with the Marcus Graham Project to increase diversity in marketing. Black professionals only make up 5.8 percent of marketers in the United States. Of that small percentage, 68 percent of those employees are admin or entry-level, and 43.5 percent are in non-management roles, according to the American Association of Advertising Agencies. The Marcus Graham Project, which works to also increase the number of Black professionals in media. has teamed up with McDonald’s to bring in 13 aspiring marketers of color into the MGP summer iCR8™ Bootcamp, where the professionals will work as an intergrated team to impact actual marketing campaigns for McDonald’s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
rolling out

Langston Howard created a fashion brand to motivate people

Langston Howard is the creator and owner of The Top clothing brand. Howard, 13, created his brand to motivate people. His hoodies and T-shirts feature inspirational messages such as Hard Work, I Am Relentless, and Trust The Process, along with images of iconic sports figures like Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.
APPAREL
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
101K+
Followers
6K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy