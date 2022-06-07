Alternate Side Parking Restrictions Resume July 5

N.Y. Governor Kathy Hochul has signed new legislation to create more flexible rules for converting underutilized hotel space into permanent housing. "As New York's housing crisis continues to impact families, we're taking bold action, embracing innovative ideas and thinking outside the box to help ensure that New Yorkers can access safe, livable, and quality affordable housing," said Gov. Hochul. "This new law allows us to tackle the affordability crisis head-on and convert empty, underutilized spaces into homes. I thank Assembly Member Cymbrowitz and Senator Kavanagh for sponsoring this bill and taking this step to ensure that New Yorkers have a place to call home."
Comments / 3