New York City, NY

Alternate Side Parking Restrictions Resume July 5

By Andrew Siff
NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe familiar sound of the mechanical street sweeper will soon fill the streets of New York City, as the city will resume the full schedule of street sweeping. The news comes as a relief to residents who saw dirt piling up -- and...

www.nbcnewyork.com

fox5ny.com

Rats are running rampant in New York City

NEW YORK - If you've noticed more rats running around on the streets of New York City, you are not alone. Rat sightings are up and they are everywhere, according to city officials. Through April of this year, people have called in some 7,425 rat sightings to the city's 311...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

The Seaport Is Being Coined the Ultimate Summer Destination for New Yorkers

For the uninitiated, the Seaport is a vibey, good-time Downtown neighborhood that’s widely considered to be the city’s “original commercial hub.” Since solidifying its spot on the map in the 17th century, first as a port for the Dutch West India Company, the Seaport — which spans ten city blocks, including the one-acre lot at 250 Water Street — has long been a go-to spot for all manner of culinary, retail and entertainment experiences.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

First Fully Accessible Subway Station Opens in Brooklyn

The first fully accessible subway station that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) opened in Brooklyn last week, reports News 10. With the MTA being the city’s main source of efficient transportation, and with only about a quarter of MTA stations being fully accessible this project has taken priority. Now, that two elevators and a walkway overpass has opened at Livonia Avenue Station along the L line, riders can now access both platforms from the street via the structures.
BROOKLYN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is Absolutely The Worst County To Live In New York State

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

March For Our Lives NYC: What to Know for Saturday

Tens of thousands of people in the tri-state are expected at rallies on Saturday, joining March For Our Lives rallies scheduled all across the county to demand meaningful changes to gun laws. New York City's march kicks off around 11:30 a.m. at Cadman Park Plaza in Brooklyn, before walking over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC sanitation worker exam application opens Wednesday: 12 key questions answered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re interested in joining New York’s Strongest, New York City opened its sanitation worker exam on Wednesday. A sanitation worker for New York City performs the work and prepares and operates various types of equipment involved in street cleaning, waste collection, recycling collection, snow removal, encumbrance removal and waste disposal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYCHA residents who went nearly 1 year without cooking gas now without hot water in Stapleton

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Shortly after having no cooking gas for nearly a year, some Stapleton Houses residents are once again having to make do without some basic utilities. “It’s one thing behind another. Last week we didn’t have any lights, then it was the elevators, now it’s the hot water. And they still haven’t restored the hot water,” Dorris Harrell, a resident of 181 Gordon St. told the Advance/SILive.com on Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
irei.com

NYC to convert hotels into affordable housing

N.Y. Governor Kathy Hochul has signed new legislation to create more flexible rules for converting underutilized hotel space into permanent housing. "As New York's housing crisis continues to impact families, we're taking bold action, embracing innovative ideas and thinking outside the box to help ensure that New Yorkers can access safe, livable, and quality affordable housing," said Gov. Hochul. "This new law allows us to tackle the affordability crisis head-on and convert empty, underutilized spaces into homes. I thank Assembly Member Cymbrowitz and Senator Kavanagh for sponsoring this bill and taking this step to ensure that New Yorkers have a place to call home."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
amny.com

Vouch for the future: Homeless demand mayor make housing vouchers more effective

Homeless individuals and advocates rallied on the steps of City Hall Thursday to decry their dashed housing hopes. For many struggling with homelessness receiving a CityFHEPS Voucher is a moment filled with hope for the future, longing that life on the streets or in dangerous shelters is almost at an end. These vouchers are intended to give the undomiciled access to apartments yet many attempting to make the transition say the process is an uphill battle that leads to a dead end.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

If Supreme Court Allows More Guns on NYC Streets, Will Anywhere Be Safe?

New York City is bracing for the possibility that the number of individuals walking the streets with legally permitted handguns will greatly expand should the U.S. Supreme Court rule that the state’s restrictive carry permit laws are unconstitutional. Greg B. Smith, The City This article was originally published on Jun 9 5:41pm EDT by THE […] The post If Supreme Court Allows More Guns on NYC Streets, Will Anywhere Be Safe? appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

