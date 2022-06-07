"I Dragged My Dogs Onto Filthy Grass Because A Guy Was Coming Toward Us": Women Are Sharing The Moment They Decided To Stop Moving Aside For Men

"I was on the inside of the sidewalk. I would have had to pull myself in to let them get by. They were on the street side.

I will admit — at first, I felt bad. But why is it my job to make myself small on the side? Why is it my job to pull my shoulder down? Why is it my job to know that small people's shoulders are at the same height as your expensive coffee? You've been tall almost as long as I've been short. I have been pulling my shoulders to the side for men like that for far too long.

I am done apologizing for taking up space. We all know that for their whole lives, women (and short people) have accommodated them. But you know what? Not today, Satan." — u/eyelinershcmeyeliner