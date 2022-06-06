The Real Life Podcast Ep. 385 – Oilers fighting to stay alive and the Nation Vacation to Toronto

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh has been given a very favorable raking in a new list that highlights the best and worst cities for hockey fans.Trailing only Boston, Massachusetts, Pittsburgh was ranked as the second-best city for fans of the game, according to a new list from WalletHub.The website ranked 72 major American cities based on 21 varying metrics of what makes a good hockey city. The data set "ranges from ticket prices to stadium capacity to the performance level of each city's teams," per the report.Pittsburgh came in with the second overall ranking but was given first-place marks when it came to NHL popularity. On the flip side, however, the Steel City wasn't seen as a hotbed for NCAA action, even with the town hosting NCAA tournament games in recent years.PPG Paints Arena also has the fourth-highest stadium capacity, and Pittsburgh was tied for first, along with Sunrise, Florida (home to the Florida Panthers), as the best cities for fan engagement.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO