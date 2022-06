Killeen, TX (June 8, 2022): Killeen Police are currently investigating a domestic disturbance that left one female in critical condition and one male deceased. On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 4:56 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Donegal Bay in reference to a shooting victim. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition. Officers also located an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and advised that the male had no signs of life. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the 31-year-old male deceased at 5:41 a.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO