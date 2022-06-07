ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Photos Of Harry And Meghan's Daughter, Lilibet, Show She's A Redhead Like Her Dad

By Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

On Monday, Sussex family friend and photographer Misan Harriman released images of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, celebrating her first birthday. She turned 1 on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their daughter's first birthday in the United Kingdom, as they were in the country to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in honor of her 70 years on the throne.

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry told BuzzFeed News that Harriman captured the "candid, spontaneous photo" during a birthday celebration on Saturday at the family's UK home, Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The couple invited close friends and family for a "casual, intimate backyard picnic," the spokesperson said.

It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉

@misanharriman 08:50 PM - 06 Jun 2022

According to the spokesperson, Harry and Meghan remain "incredibly touched" by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter and they were "amazed" to learn that more than $100,000 had been raised for World Central Kitchen in her honor.

World Central Kitchen, run by renowned chef José Andrés, is one of the organizations with which the Sussexes' charitable foundation, Archewell, is partnered. It provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises, and most recently provided support in Uvalde, Texas, and Ukraine.

Misan Harriman / Via Twitter: @misanharriman

The couple's choice of Harriman to be their daughter's birthday photographer isn't surprising — he was the person who took the photo in which Harry and Meghan announced that the duchess was pregnant with Lilibet.

And neither was the baker they chose for little Lilibet's birthday cake. The Sussex spokesperson said Harry and Meghan hired Claire Ptak from East London’s Violet Bakery to make a special cake just like the one she made for their wedding in 2018.

Misan Harriman

While Lili certainly has her father's red hair, she also bears a striking resemblance to photos of her mother at a young age.

Misan Harriman, Getty Images

#Duchess Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Uk
BuzzFeed News

