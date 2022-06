Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Wednesday night on DuPont Highway (Route 13) in New Castle. On June 8, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a 1999 black Honda FLHXS motorcycle was traveling northbound Route 13 in the middle-left lane approaching 1st Ave in area of Hooters. At this time, a white 2011 Kawasaki Vortex motorcycle was exiting from the Hooters parking lot. The Kawasaki was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Route 13 to enter the left turn lane and make a U-Turn for southbound Route 13. The Kawasaki crossed directly into the path of Honda for a point of impact in the middle-left lane.

