Crawford County, KS

260th Street to close for repairs in Crawford County June 14th

By Andre Louque
 6 days ago

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – The Crawford County Road and Bridge Director says 260th Street will close on June 14th for railroad crossing repairs.

Officials say the road will be closed between Highway 160 to Highway 126 for railroad crossing repairs.

Construction crews plan to complete the task in two days, weather permitting.

Motorcyclists are encouraged to use other routes.

