260th Street to close for repairs in Crawford County June 14th

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – The Crawford County Road and Bridge Director says 260th Street will close on June 14th for railroad crossing repairs.

Officials say the road will be closed between Highway 160 to Highway 126 for railroad crossing repairs.

Construction crews plan to complete the task in two days, weather permitting.

Motorcyclists are encouraged to use other routes.

Relate article

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.