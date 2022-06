NASHVILLE (WBRC) - Former Alabama star Jay Barker has been found guilty of reckless endangerment after an incident in Tennessee in January 2022. Barker was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an affidavit said that Barker tried to hit his wife and a friend with his car, but missed. He was found guilty of a lesser charge of reckless endangerment, which is a misdemeanor.

