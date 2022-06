The IRS is still studying and seeking comments on beneficial ownership in ‘friendly doctor’ structures, according to an agency statement provided to Bloomberg Tax. It is becoming increasingly common for medical practices to be acquired by larger corporate groups, but in some states licensed professionals such as doctors or veterinarians are required to own and control their practices. In a ‘friendly doctor’ structure, a physician-owned professional corporation manages the administrative control of a medical practice.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO