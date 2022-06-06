ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri man wanted for murder is arrested in Utah

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR CITY — A man wanted in Missouri for allegedly shooting and killing his wife has surrendered to authorities in Utah. Jacob Adam Hodgkins, 32, walked into the Cedar City Police Department about 10:30 a.m....

Eastern Utah man sentenced to prison for illegally killing bald, golden eagles

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man will spend time in prison after pleading guilty to killing at least 10 federally protected eagles and illegally possessing a gun. Michael Earl Yellow, 54, was sentenced Wednesday to 46 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in February to being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of unauthorized taking of an eagle. Federal court records indicate Yellow lives on the Uintah and Ouray Reservation in eastern Utah, and the charges were based out of Duchesne County.
Former Cedar City resident wanted for allegedly murdering his wife turns himself in

CEDAR CITY — A man wanted in Missouri for allegedly shooting and killing his wife has surrendered to authorities in Utah. Jacob Adam Hodgkins, 32, walked into the Cedar City Police Department about 10:30 a.m. Monday “to turn himself in,” according to a police booking affidavit. Police then discovered that a warrant had been issued for Hodgkins’ arrest out of Missouri for murder.
Man charged in his wife’s death arrested in Utah

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jacob Hodgkins, who is charged with the shooting death of his wife, has surrendered to police in Utah. Springfield Police confirmed the information Monday afternoon. Springfield Police say Hodgkins was arrested in Cedar City, Utah and that he turned himself in. Hodgkins is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. On […]
St. George Police searching for woman missing since early April

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in southern Utah are asking for the public’s help in locating a 20-year-old woman who was last seen on April 3. Officials with the St. George Police Department said Kataya Marie Thatcher-Sidwell was believed to have been picked up from a facility within St. George by Richard Sims and Rebecca Brown.
St. George Police search for man involved in multiple burglaries

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? St. George Police are searching for a person of interest related to multiple burglary incidents. The suspect’s image was caught on surveillance camera footage. Police describe the man as standing around six feet tall and weighing around 240 pounds. In the burglaries caught on security […]
Utah man drowns in Idaho

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A Utah man was found after drowning in Foster Reservoir in Idaho Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m. Franklin County Dispatch got a call reporting a possible drowning at Foster Reservoir, north of Preston, off Highway 34. The caller reported a man who had been on a small raft that had tipped approximately 30 yards from the south shore.
6 Haitian men in Florida for Special Olympics go missing

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Six men who came to central Florida as part of the Haitian delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games have gone missing, according to a sheriff's office. No foul play is suspected and detectives are investigating their disappearance as an isolated event, the...
Utah deputies discover fentanyl bust worth quarter of a million dollars

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies discovered a bounty of illicit drugs worth a quarter of a million dollars in Garfield County on Sunday. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says three adult suspects were involved along with a juvenile. The three adult suspects are a 24-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old female. Their […]
Utah man dies in reservoir near Preston

PRESTON (KSL.com) — A Cache County, Utah, man drowned Sunday in Idaho, police said. About 5:30 p.m., the 21-year-old man was on a small raft at Foster Reservoir, north of Preston, when witnesses saw him tip over about 30 yards away from the shore, KSL.com reports. A witness saw him struggling in the water briefly but did not see him again, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Utah man found dead in apparent raft drowning in Idaho

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah man was found dead in Idaho after an apparent drowning on Sunday night. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as a 21-year-old man from Northern Cache County, Utah. His name will not be released until his family members have been notified. Deputies say the fatal […]
Cache County man drowns in Idaho

PRESTON, Idaho — A Cache County man died Sunday after drowning in Idaho, police said. About 5:30 p.m., the 21-year-old man was on a small raft at Foster Reservoir, north of Preston, when witnesses saw him tip over about 30 yards away from the shore. A witness saw him struggling in the water briefly, but did not see him again, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Utah deputies seize 8K fentanyl pills worth $250K

PANGUITCH — Two men trying to get their car started by pushing it were arrested after deputies reported finding approximately $250,000 worth of drugs inside. About 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Garfield County sheriff's deputies received a report of some people "causing a disturbance" in the parking lot at the Thunder Mountain Trailhead off state Route 12, according to a police booking affidavit. Deputies arrived to find a man pushing a car with another man in the driver's seat attempting to start the vehicle.
Montana woman lodged in Logan County Jail on a felony drug charge

A Montana woman was arrested on a felony drug charge late Sunday afternoon. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they observed a vehicle with an expired tag at the intersection of South Main Street and Gunntown Road. A traffic stop was initiated in the Walmart parking lot. Deputies identified the...
Man dies when ATV rolls down steep embankment in Southeast Idaho

On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident. The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
New changes made to Utah turkey and upland game hunting

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah hunters, get ready for some changes coming your way as the Utah Wildlife Board approves changes for turkey hunting and upland game hunting in 2022. The new changes took effect on June 2 while officials also created a new “Utah Upland Game Management Plan” that will “direct the management of several […]
Report: Utah has second best economy in the U.S.

(The Center Square) - Utah has the second-best economy among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to a new report. States were ranked by personal finance website WalletHub based on 28 key indicators evaluating performance and strength to determine which states were pulling the most weight, economically speaking.

