Placer, Colfax, Del Oro classes of 1961 to hold 61st tri-school reunion

Jeanne Ann Sutherland passed away on May 25, 2022, at the age of 52, following an unexpected and brief hospitalization in Roseville, California. Jeanne was born October 21, 1969, in Auburn, California, to the union of Denise Sherlund Sutherland and Robert D Sutherland III. Growing up in the Clipper Gap and Grass Valley areas, Jeanne attended and graduated from Bear River High School in 1988 with honors in academics, music, and sports. She went on to attend Sierra College. Following college, Jeanne went on to work in the food and communications industries, office management, as an interior design consultant, and finally as a Real Estate agent with Guidant Realty in Rocklin, where she enjoyed an energetic and productive career. Her clients regularly praised her professionalism and efficiency, often touting her accolades of knowledge in the market and industry, her diligence and efficiency, and her creativity and attention to detail. Jeanne also engaged her entrepreneurial skills in 2015 when she opened the prestigious Konoxionz Consignment Store in Auburn. A beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother, aunt, and daughter, extended family and friends will fondly remember Jeanne for her great love for her family, especially her son and grandchildren (“Love you bigger!”). When not spending time with family, she enjoyed muscle cars, exploring her musical and artistic talents, her business undertakings, engaging her interior decorating skills, her cherished animals, and her many friends. Jeanne is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Mee of Applegate, California; her son, Derick B. Rogers of Sacramento, California; grandsons Junior, Giovanni, and Marcos, and granddaughter Abra; her parents, Denise Sherlund Sutherland and Robert Sutherland; her brother Erik Sutherland and his family; and her late older brother’s family. She was preceded in death by grandparents Ralph Sherlund, Dorthea Sherlund Carroll, Robert D. Sutherland II, Violet Sutherland, and Janice Sutherland; stepmother Cindi Hamp Sutherland; and brother David Sutherland.

1 DAY AGO