Placer, Colfax, Del Oro classes of 1961 to hold 61st tri-school reunion
By Staff Report
goldcountrymedia.com
2 days ago
The Placer, Colfax and Del Oro High School classes of 1961 are planning their 61st reunion. Until 1961, Placer’s student body included not only students from Auburn but Foresthill, Colfax, Loomis, Rocklin, Penryn – much...
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County extends from the California Delta in the west to the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in the east and the highest point in the county is a small residential intersection known as Carpenter Hill in the city of Folsom. Folsom is at the very eastern end of Sacramento County, […]
Traffic Collision near Chalk Bluff Road Resulted in Multiple Casualties. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the incident that occurred around 6:30 p.m. on State Route 20 near Chalk Bluff Road. Furthermore, investigators said a 2002 Acura TL driver traveling eastbound on Highway 20 crossed into the...
The Latest – Wednesday, June 8: 9:29 p.m. Cal Fire said the fire was contained to under 3 acres. Original story below: YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are responding to Yuba County after a large amount of smoke was reported. Cal Fire said the smoke is in Loma Rica near Big Oak Lane […]
“During the month of May, 2022, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit served 10 unrelated search warrants for illegal marijuana cultivation in Calaveras County. On May 4th, 2022, a search warrant was served in the 200 block of Pinon Court in Copperopolis. Deputies seized 1,406 growing marijuana...
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A 14-year-old student cut three other students with a sharp piece of glass at a Fairfield school on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident happened around 10:33 a.m. at Tolenas Academy, the Solano County Sheriff's Office said in a release. School staff isolated the 14-year-old with...
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — El Dorado County residents voted June 7 to determine the next county assessor. Some residents also voted on their next Board of Supervisor District 5 representative. Residents can reference this map to determine their Board of Supervisor district.
If you are a cyclist, you appreciate (not necessarily enjoy) a bike ride with some climbs included. Some significant climbing can be found on Bald Hill, which starts at the confusing Lozanos/Chili Hill/Geraldson intersection in Ophir (near Newcastle) and ends 2.1 miles later on Mt. Vernon Road. Bald Hill is...
The Auburn State Theatre will present a special showing of “They Crossed the Mountains: The History of the Western States Trail” on Thursday, June 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. with “meet-and-greet” special guests (many of whom are in the film), and at 7 p.m., a showing of the film will be followed by a question-and-answer session. The theatre is located at 985 Lincoln Way. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at AuburnStateTheatre.org.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento on Tuesday night.
Sacramento police say, just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Florin Road to investigate a report of a person shot.
At the scene, officers found one man who had suffered a non-life-threatening injury. That man was then rushed to the hospital.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
Folsom’s Josh Hoover is now heading for the ballot in the November election. Initial results from Tuesday’s primary election show that the longtime local resident will nab the Republican nomination for the District 7 Assembly race, where he will challenge Democratic nominee Ken Cooley. ““I am grateful for...
The El Dorado County sheriff’s dive team responded to a report of what may have been a drowning Wednesday morning at Jenkinson Lake in Pollock Pines. Scanner traffic indicated a subject may have drowned in 10 feet of water near Sly Park Recreation Area’s Sierra Point campground. The park’s boat was launched to search and paddleboarders in the area also helped in the effort, according to scanner traffic.
AAUW Auburn recently awarded 10 scholarships to women at Sierra College and throughout the Placer Union High School District. The Auburn branch of the American Association of University Women awarded $1,000 scholarships to eight seniors based on their accomplishments in high school and potential for success in college. Recipients from...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The early voting results shows Jim Cooper leading the Sacramento County Sheriffs race by more than 13 percentage points. “It’s a good start. I’m happy, but like I said – it’s a long night to go still,” Cooper said. Meanwhile...
For more than two years Heritage Village residents have locked horns with the El Dorado Hills Community Services District over a park adjacent to their over-55 active adult community. Now, organized as Concerned Residents of EDH Heritage Village, the nonprofit group has filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief with the El Dorado County Superior Court against developer Lennar Homes, the EDHCSD and CSD General Manager Kevin Loewen.
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — June 7, 2022, is California's Primary Election, and KCRA 3 will monitor results for races in El Dorado County on this page. Check back here for results as they start to come in after polls close at 8 p.m. (IMPORTANT, app users CLICK HERE to see the results.)
Jeanne Ann Sutherland passed away on May 25, 2022, at the age of 52, following an unexpected and brief hospitalization in Roseville, California. Jeanne was born October 21, 1969, in Auburn, California, to the union of Denise Sherlund Sutherland and Robert D Sutherland III. Growing up in the Clipper Gap and Grass Valley areas, Jeanne attended and graduated from Bear River High School in 1988 with honors in academics, music, and sports. She went on to attend Sierra College. Following college, Jeanne went on to work in the food and communications industries, office management, as an interior design consultant, and finally as a Real Estate agent with Guidant Realty in Rocklin, where she enjoyed an energetic and productive career. Her clients regularly praised her professionalism and efficiency, often touting her accolades of knowledge in the market and industry, her diligence and efficiency, and her creativity and attention to detail. Jeanne also engaged her entrepreneurial skills in 2015 when she opened the prestigious Konoxionz Consignment Store in Auburn. A beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother, aunt, and daughter, extended family and friends will fondly remember Jeanne for her great love for her family, especially her son and grandchildren (“Love you bigger!”). When not spending time with family, she enjoyed muscle cars, exploring her musical and artistic talents, her business undertakings, engaging her interior decorating skills, her cherished animals, and her many friends. Jeanne is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Mee of Applegate, California; her son, Derick B. Rogers of Sacramento, California; grandsons Junior, Giovanni, and Marcos, and granddaughter Abra; her parents, Denise Sherlund Sutherland and Robert Sutherland; her brother Erik Sutherland and his family; and her late older brother’s family. She was preceded in death by grandparents Ralph Sherlund, Dorthea Sherlund Carroll, Robert D. Sutherland II, Violet Sutherland, and Janice Sutherland; stepmother Cindi Hamp Sutherland; and brother David Sutherland.
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County voters are set to elect a new sheriff for the first time since retiring Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell took office in 2017. The once-appointed and once-elected sheriff of Placer County spent more than 13 years as undersheriff before rising to the county’s top law enforcement officer position. Bell announced his retirement on Facebook in February, saying he’ll be leaving office due to a medical condition.
SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Police Department identified the armed suspect who was barricaded inside a home in Valley-Hi North Laguna for over 20 hours. On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Rakesh Prasad. At around 10 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a report of Prasad possibly...
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a wildfire that broke out in Squaw Valley on Monday afternoon. Cal Fire officials say the fire is currently burning in the area of Hopewell and Dunlap roads, just south of Highway 180. Crews have reported the fire has reached 25 acres and is threatening one […]
Comments / 0