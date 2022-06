TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — The mask advisory for Tompkins County has been suspended as COVID-19 cases continue to fall in the community and across the country. The county is now listed as being at a “medium community level” after the CDC defined the county as a high transmission area in late April as cases were surging due to a sub-variant of Omicron.

