Lincoln County, MT

4-year-old boy found two days after going missing from Montana home: ‘Hungry, thirsty and cold’

By David Matthews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 4-year-old boy was found Sunday, two days after he disappeared from his Montana home. Ryker Webb, the boy, wandered off from his home in the Bull Lake area, south of Troy, around 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the Lincoln County...

Really?
2d ago

Thank God he was found! Now the bigger question is how did he wander off? No fenced yard? Not being supervised at age 4? And then what parent doesn’t know at that age what they are wearing!!!! Where the H were the parents!

imabratt
2d ago

Cute little guy, so glad he's back safe! must have had an angel watching over him, a job that his parents should have been doing from the get go.

Living Right
2d ago

So Glad He Was Found Safe and Unharmed. So Many Things could have went wrong here. How did the kid get away from his parents or whoever was watching over him at the time. People please be more alert when watching children. This world has sadly became a Horrible place especially when it comes to children. Always know there whereabouts at ALL TIMES. Please protect our children

