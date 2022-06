MOUND, Minn. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman was taken into custody over the weekend after her son's body was found in the trunk of her car during a traffic stop. According to Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok, on Friday, May 20, at 7:09 a.m., Orono Police officers received a call about a person driving on a rim with a back window that had been smashed through. Police conducted a traffic stop about two minutes later on Shoreline Drive near Bartlett Avenue and reportedly "identified blood" inside the vehicle. As they conducted a search of the vehicle, investigators located the body inside the trunk.

ORONO, MN ・ 18 DAYS AGO