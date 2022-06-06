ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Rapper Trouble Was Killed During A 'Shocking Domestic Situation' In A Conyers Apartment

By Èmil Flemmon
 4 days ago
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Atlanta rapper Trouble was killed yesterday, June 5, during a home invasion at the Lake St. James apartment complex at 50 St. James Dr. in Conyers, Georgia. The artist was 34 at the time of his sudden death.

Deputies said that after they arrived, the entertainer died on the scene from a single bullet wound to the chest.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 33-year-old Jamichael Jones.

Born Mariel Semonte Orr, the "Kesha Dem" lyricist and Jones reportedly didn’t know each other before the fatal encounter.

During Sunday’s press conference, Rockdale County Sheriff’s spokesperson Jedidia Canty said Jones was not only a suspect but that he and Trouble were involved in a "domestic situation."

Other sources suggested the incident occurred over an unidentified female Instagram influencer. However, authorities have neither confirmed nor denied the allegations.

When Narcity reached out to the sheriff’s office, a representative said, "Nothing else [regarding the case] can be told at this moment."

The apartment complex where the incident took place has fairly decent reviews from online communities despite uncontrollable or unforeseen circumstances. However, some Facebook reviews denoted less-than-ideal living conditions.

Loki Blanchett, a St. James resident, told local news station 11Alive that the incident was "shocking" to him.

"We don’t have that type of situation or issues that happen in this particular neighborhood," he said. "So, to find out you have a local celebrity that’s inside your residential area, and this is what happened [to] him, it was very traumatizing."

As of now, there have been no reports of Trouble’s death being associated with bad behavior or criminal activity.

The rapper was signed by Island Def Jam, Interscope Records, and Ear Drummer Records and released the visual Edgewood in 2018, commemorating a relatable lifestyle of his upbringing in the East Atlanta neighborhood.

Rhyming since the age of 14, the Georgia native was signed by Duct Tape Entertainment, headed by Big Bank Black.

After various projects were released under the label that launched him to local success, Trouble eventually released two LPs. Edgewood was his last and only album to chart on Billboard.

